Vislink Receives Over $2 Million in Airborne Video System Contracts from North American Law Enforcement Agencies

Mt. Olive, New Jersey, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL), a global leader in real-time video communications for the defense, public safety, and broadcast markets, today announced it has received orders exceeding $2 million for its high-reliability Airborne Video Downlink System (AVDS) solution from law enforcement agencies across the U.S. and Canada.

These orders come from a cross-section of municipal, regional, and national law-enforcement agencies throughout North America.

Among the key components that comprise the Vislink AVDS solution are:

AeroLink : Ultra-low latency UHD RF transceiver for enhanced situational awareness.

: Ultra-low latency UHD RF transceiver for enhanced situational awareness. Aero5 : Compact 5G-enabled airborne transmitter for flexible deployment.

: Compact 5G-enabled airborne transmitter for flexible deployment. Mobile Commander : Portable control unit for dynamic field operations.

: Portable control unit for dynamic field operations. Playout Server: Reliable video decoding and seamless distribution to command centers.

Reliable video decoding and seamless distribution to command centers. CIRAS-X6 : Encrypted, high-security data transmission for sensitive missions.

: Encrypted, high-security data transmission for sensitive missions. LinkMatrix: Centralized management platform for remote system control and monitoring.





Together, these technologies deliver exceptional video quality, secure uninterrupted connectivity, and extensive operational range.

“By deploying our AVDS solution, our clients gain the full benefit of our end-to-end airborne video capability, which has been proven in the most demanding defense and public-safety operations worldwide,” said Mickey Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Vislink Technologies. “Our technology provides the real-time intelligence, tactical insight, and interoperability essential for mission success.”

The hallmark of the Vislink AVDS solution is its Air-to-Anywhere™ design, which allows video and data collected from helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and drones to be distributed, viewed, and managed across all deployed assets. Video can be delivered over secure IP networks or streamed via cellular and Wi-Fi for remote viewing on smartphones and tablets.

Key benefits of Vislink’s AVDS for military and law enforcement organizations include:

Bi-directional IP-based transmission from airborne platforms enabling live video, file transfer, and push-to-talk communication within a single system

Multi-path connectivity via COFDM RF, bonded cellular/5G and mesh networking for resilient performance in remote or urban environments

Ultra-low latency, high-definition video supporting real-time ground-force awareness, command-center coordination, and tactical sharing

Secure architecture featuring AES encryption, user authentication, and cloud/edge management through the LinkMatrix platform

Scalable, modular design allowing phased upgrades and seamless integration with existing aircraft and ground systems





These latest awards underscore Vislink’s strong position as a trusted provider of mission-critical video intelligence solutions. As law enforcement and defense agencies modernize their airborne capabilities, Vislink continues to deliver advanced, integrated technologies that enhance operational efficiency, situational awareness, and decision-making in real time.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications spanning over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense, and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit www.vislink.com

