Lone Wolf Technologies Unveils Foundation Broker Dashboard Giving Real Time insights to Real Estate Brokerages

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Wolf Technologies, North America's leading provider of residential real estate software, has unveiled a new broker dashboard in Lone Wolf Foundation, designed to centralize essential business data and provide real estate brokerages with unparalleled visibility and control over their operations.





The dashboard serves as a single source of truth, offering real-time insights into agent productivity, goal progress, and production stats. By consolidating scattered data into actionable intelligence, it empowers brokers to make informed decisions, optimize resources, and drive profitability.

"The launch of Foundation’s broker dashboard is just the beginning of our commitment to providing brokerages with the insights they need to run their business more effectively," said Sean Wheeler, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Lone Wolf. "This dashboard is a powerful solution that gives brokers the clarity and control required to succeed. And we’re not stopping here—we’ll continue adding functionality to deliver insights in a simple, digestible format, helping brokerages operate more efficiently and profitably."

Key Features of the broker dashboard include:

Real-time agent productivity tracking.

Brokerage goal setting to establish company-wide volume or unit targets.

Goal management to tailor and track volume or unit goals by office or team.

Drag-and-drop widget configuration

Integrated access to Lone Wolf and partner tools



With its robust analytics and user-friendly design, the dashboard helps brokerages identify trends, forecast revenue, and maintain a competitive edge. It integrates with Lone Wolf Transact and Authentisign, with predictive AI and deeper integrations coming later this year.

The dashboard is available at no additional cost to brokers with an active Lone Wolf Foundation account.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. The company offers an ecosystem of technology products designed to simplify the entire transaction process, from lead to closing. Lone Wolf's solutions empower brokers, agents, and MLSs/associations to operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and increase profitability.

