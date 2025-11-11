Qentelli Welcomes Aviation Industry Leader Dave Harvey to Its Board; Enters the Next Decade of Growth

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qentelli, a global technology company specializing in digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven solutions, today announced the appointment of Dave Harvey, Founder and Principal of Harvey Global Advisory, to its Board of Directors.

A former Chief Commercial Officer at Wheels Up and longtime executive at Southwest Airlines, Harvey brings over 25 years of experience in commercial strategy, partnerships, and technology-enabled growth across the travel and hospitality ecosystem.

Through Harvey Global Advisory (HGA), he advises organizations on digital innovation, commercial strategy, and culture-driven transformation.

“I’m honored to join the Board of Directors at Qentelli, a company that’s redefining how businesses harness digital, data, and AI to drive growth,” said Dave Harvey, Founder and Principal of Harvey Global Advisory.

“At its best, AI doesn’t replace people; it enables them. It empowers teams to make faster, smarter decisions and focus on what truly matters: creativity, connection, and customer impact. I’m excited to help Qentelli continue shaping how technology enhances both performance and human potential,” he said.

Harvey’s appointment comes as Qentelli celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of innovation and sustained growth.

“Dave’s leadership and deep industry expertise align perfectly with Qentelli’s mission to help enterprises achieve intelligent transformation. His experience bridging commercial strategy, technology, and organizational excellence brings tremendous value to our board as we expand,” said Sanjay Jupudi, CEO at Qentelli.



Above: Dave Harvey pictured here with Sanjay Jupudi

Founded in 2015 by seasoned technology leader Sanjay Jupudi, Dallas, Texas-based Qentelli enables enterprises to drive strategic growth with AI-led solutions in Cloud, DevOps, Quality Engineering, and Digital Experience.

The company’s industry leadership has been recognized by prestigious honors including Deloitte Fast 500, Dallas Business Journal’s Fast 50, Dallas 100 Awards, and Tech Titans Fast Tech, among others.

Website: https://qentelli.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qentelli/posts/?feedView=all

Email: media@qentelli.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a19e64f9-5aac-4a7d-a333-7f9bdee80af0