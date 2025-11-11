Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Trends and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 Featuring 3M, Medtronic, ConvaTec, Coloplast, Smith & Nephew, B Braun, Medline, Organogenesis, Molnlycke, Acelity

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market was valued at USD 5.51 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 8.48 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.45%

The global market for Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasingly leading of sedentary lifestyle along with consuming unhealthy food habits. Additionally, the growing demand for painless treatment with low cost coupled with increasing aesthetic consciousness among the population has significantly increased the demand for diabetic foot ulcer treatment across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, the growing aging population across the globe which is susceptible to different kinds of ulcer diseases like foot ulcers is further expected to increase the demand for different dental contouring procedures, thereby fuelling market growth. Besides, the growing prevalence of obesity because of leading unhealthy lifestyles across the globe is further expected to support the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the growing usage of proper medical equipment and medicines is further expected to increase the demand for diabetic foot ulcer treatment, thereby supporting market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6 million people aged 18 years or older have prediabetes in the United States and 26.4 million people aged 65 years or older (48.8%) have prediabetes.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Global Prevalence of Diabetes



One of the most significant drivers of the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market is the alarming rise in global diabetes prevalence. Diabetic foot ulcers are among the most serious complications of uncontrolled diabetes and often result in infection, hospitalization, or amputation if not properly managed. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 537 million adults worldwide were living with diabetes in 2021 - a figure projected to rise to 783 million by 2045. A significant proportion of these individuals are at risk of developing foot ulcers at some stage due to peripheral neuropathy and vascular complications.



In response, national healthcare systems are actively scaling up preventive treatment strategies for diabetic complications. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S. estimates that 15% of diabetic patients develop foot ulcers, and up to 25% may eventually require amputation if untreated. Many countries, including India, China, and Brazil - where diabetes rates are surging - have launched national diabetes control programs focusing on early detection and comprehensive wound care.



The growing diabetic population has led to an increase in the demand for advanced wound care products, offloading devices, and surgical interventions. Government-supported reimbursements for chronic wound management in public health systems across Europe and North America also encourage greater access to treatment. As a result, the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market is experiencing continuous growth due to the expanding patient base and escalating need for long-term management solutions.



Key Market Challenges

High Cost and Limited Reimbursement in Developing Regions



One of the key challenges impeding the growth of the DFU treatment market is the high cost of advanced wound care solutions, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Treatments such as NPWT, skin grafts, bioengineered skin substitutes, and HBOT often require specialized equipment and trained personnel, making them unaffordable for many patients.



Unlike high-income countries, where public health systems cover most costs, LMICs often lack comprehensive insurance schemes that include chronic wound care. According to the World Bank, more than half the world's population lacks access to essential healthcare services, and out-of-pocket healthcare expenses push approximately 100 million people into extreme poverty annually. This financial barrier makes it challenging for many diabetic patients to pursue prolonged ulcer care, leading to complications and avoidable amputations.



Key Market Trends

Integration of Telemedicine and Remote Wound Monitoring



With the digital transformation of healthcare, telemedicine is emerging as a vital trend in diabetic foot ulcer treatment. Patients with DFUs often require frequent assessments to monitor wound progression, detect signs of infection, and adjust treatment plans. In rural or underserved areas, access to wound care specialists is limited, making telehealth a critical tool for continuous care.



Governments are increasingly recognizing the potential of digital health solutions. For example, the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and similar agencies in Europe have expanded funding for remote chronic care management tools, including wound imaging apps and digital platforms that allow clinicians to evaluate ulcers remotely. These technologies enable early detection of complications, improve patient compliance, and reduce the need for hospital visits.



In countries like Australia and Canada, telemedicine platforms are being used to connect patients in remote regions with urban wound care centers, ensuring equitable access to expertise. Some platforms use AI to assess wound size, depth, and tissue characteristics, supporting data-driven treatment decisions. Furthermore, digital recordkeeping and remote prescriptions simplify follow-ups and allow multidisciplinary teams to coordinate care more effectively. As global digital health adoption grows, integrating wound care into telemedicine ecosystems will be an important advancement in improving treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction for DFUs.

