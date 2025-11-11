Nutraceutical Excipients Market Trends and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 - Increasing Need for Different Delivery Methods and Dosage Forms Gaining Momentum

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceutical Excipients Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nutraceutical Excipients Market was valued at USD 4.92 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 7.04 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.01%

Nutraceutical excipients encompass all components of a drug except for the active nutraceutical ingredients. These molecules do not possess inherent medicinal properties; their primary purpose is to enhance the physiological absorption of the drug. Nutraceutical excipients are inert in nature, allowing the drug molecule to be administered to patients in the appropriate form. Traditionally, nutraceutical excipients were simple molecules, but advancements in technology and the growing demand for novel drug delivery systems have led to an increase in the complexity of nutraceutical excipients. They play a crucial role in promoting patient acceptance of the drug and improving its stability and bioavailability.



The growing demand for functional foods, dietary supplements, and personalized nutrition is significantly contributing to the expansion of the nutraceutical excipients market. As consumers become more health-conscious and proactive about preventive healthcare, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating bioactive ingredients into a wide array of food and supplement products. This shift necessitates the use of advanced excipients that can ensure uniformity, stability, and targeted delivery of these sensitive compounds. Furthermore, the development of novel formulations - such as chewables, effervescents, and controlled-release tablets - is driving innovation in excipient design to meet both consumer preferences and regulatory standards.



Technological advancements in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturing are also shaping the market dynamics. Emerging techniques like microencapsulation, nanotechnology, and co-processing have enabled the creation of multifunctional excipients that not only enhance solubility and shelf life but also enable precise release mechanisms. These innovations are crucial for optimizing the efficacy of nutraceuticals that contain poorly water-soluble or unstable ingredients. Additionally, the shift toward clean-label and plant-based excipients is gaining traction as consumers increasingly seek products free from synthetic additives. As a result, manufacturers are investing in research and development to offer safe, natural, and high-performance excipient solutions tailored to evolving market needs.



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Application of Nutraceuticals



The growing use of nutraceuticals across healthcare and wellness sectors is significantly boosting the demand for excipients that enhance bioavailability, stability, and functionality. Nutraceutical excipients - used to deliver active ingredients effectively play a vital role in making products more consumer-friendly and clinically efficient. These excipients ensure that ingredients such as omega-3 fatty acids, herbal extracts, or probiotics retain their efficacy during processing and storage. In 2023, it was reported that over 65% of global supplement formulations relied on specialized excipients to improve solubility and consistency, showcasing their increasing importance in product development.



Nutraceutical excipients are crucial in ensuring controlled or targeted release of bioactive compounds, particularly in treating lifestyle-related conditions like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. With the rise of preventive healthcare, more consumers are turning to dietary supplements as part of their daily routine. A recent survey found that 79% of adults in North America regularly consume at least one form of dietary supplement. This behavioral shift is driving demand for excipients that can support various delivery systems tablets, capsules, powders, or functional beverages while ensuring stability and enhanced absorption of sensitive ingredients.



The sharp rise in global healthcare costs has led both consumers and healthcare professionals to explore cost-effective alternatives like nutraceuticals for long-term health management. Excipients, although inert, are indispensable in this sector as they improve manufacturing efficiency, product shelf life, and ease of administration. Their ability to support sustained-release formulations minimizes the frequency of dosages, improving patient compliance. Furthermore, innovations in clean-label, plant-based excipients are gaining traction among health-conscious consumers. In 2022, nearly 43% of new nutraceutical launches featured natural or plant-derived excipients, aligning with the clean-label trend.



Nutraceuticals are increasingly being integrated into mainstream healthcare systems, especially for managing chronic diseases such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and gastrointestinal disorders. This broadening application has created a ripple effect, elevating the status of excipients from mere fillers to functional delivery agents. As regulatory scrutiny over supplement safety grows, manufacturers are focusing on high-quality excipients that comply with pharmaceutical-grade standards. The rising popularity of personalized nutrition and fortified foods further highlights the indispensable role of excipients in achieving consistent dosing, taste masking, and enhanced bioavailability across complex nutraceutical formulations.



Key Market Challenges

Side Effects Associated to Nutraceutical Excipients



Most nutraceuticals contain excipients, which serve various purposes. These excipients play a crucial role in enhancing product performance, such as facilitating formulations, improving patient acceptance and compliance, or delivering more effective and safe drugs like modified release formulations or taste-masked syrups for children.



It is important to note that nutraceutical excipients are not always inert substances as commonly assumed. They can cause intolerance in individuals or, if not carefully screened, lead to chemical changes in the drug, resulting in side effects. This aspect poses a challenge to the market and can impact the demand for such excipients.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Need for Different Delivery Methods and Dosage Forms



The development of new treatments or preventive supplements, such as nutraceuticals, for chronic diseases, along with increased access to medication through generic drug production and heightened research and development spending, plays a crucial role in boosting alternative routes. Furthermore, advancements in novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) and alternative dosage formulations and routes of administration are expected to drive the demand for new excipients and present opportunities for market growth.



Additionally, consumer preferences are shifting toward more convenient and palatable formats such as gummies, soft chews, fast-dissolving tablets, effervescent powders, and liquid supplements. These alternative dosage forms require specialized excipients that not only ensure stability and bioavailability but also enhance taste, texture, and appearance. This growing trend is particularly evident among pediatric, geriatric, and active lifestyle consumers who demand ease of use and on-the-go functionality.

Key Market Players

ABF Ingredients

Cargill, Inc.

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

EGGLE Wasserburg Verwaltungs GmbH

Hilmar Ingredients

IMCD Group BV

Ingredion, Inc.

Innophos Holdings, Inc.

Jrs Pharma GmbH Co. KG

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By Form:
Liquid
Dry

Liquid

Dry

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality:

Binders

Disintegrants

Flavoring Agents

Coating Agents

Fillers & Diluents

Lubricants

Other Functionalities

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By End Product:

Protein & Amino Acids

Vitamins

Probiotics

Omega-3 fatty acids

Minerals

Other End Products

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Others

Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

