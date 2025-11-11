Tablet Coating Market Research and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Demand for Modified-Release and Targeted Drug Delivery Systems, & Growing Pharma and Nutraceutical Manufacturing Activities

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tablet Coating Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Tablet Coating Market was valued at USD 0.92 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.28 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.62%

The Global Tablet Coating Market is undergoing a significant transformation, characterized by strong growth fueled by advancements in oral drug delivery systems, increased pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturing, and heightened patient expectations for therapeutic performance and convenience. What was once viewed as a secondary process aimed at enhancing tablet appearance and masking taste has now become a critical step in optimizing drug functionality, stability, and targeted release.







This market is shifting from a traditional excipient category to a strategic enabler of formulation innovation, supporting the development of modified-release, enteric-protected, and patient-tailored dosage forms. As global healthcare trends move toward chronic disease management, self-medication, and personalized therapies, the demand for coating solutions that deliver functional performance, regulatory alignment, and processing efficiency continues to accelerate.



Key Market Drivers

Growing Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Manufacturing Activities



As global demand for medications and dietary supplements continues to surge particularly in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Southeast Asia manufacturers are scaling up production of solid oral dosage forms, especially tablets. China and India collectively account for over 50% of all new drug applications, reflecting the region's rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sector and the growing demand for medications driven by large populations, increasing healthcare access, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. These high-volume outputs require efficient and high-performance tablet coating systems to ensure product uniformity, protect active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and improve shelf stability.



Coatings are no longer just aesthetic; they serve functional roles in ensuring consistent therapeutic performance, especially in climate-sensitive regions. In the pharmaceutical sector, tablet coatings are essential for: Taste masking of bitter APIs, Moisture protection for hygroscopic compounds, Controlled release for improved drug bioavailability, Brand differentiation in a crowded generics market. Similarly, in the nutraceutical space, coatings are used to: Improve visual appeal and consumer acceptance, Enhance swallowability and mask unpleasant tastes or odors, Extend shelf life of active ingredients like probiotics, enzymes, and vitamins.



The proliferation of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) is also contributing to increased coating demand. These service providers are investing in modern, flexible production facilities equipped with automated, high-throughput coating equipment to meet the growing outsourcing needs of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands. As CMOs cater to a wide range of clients each with specific formulation, branding, and compliance requirements they rely heavily on versatile coating systems to deliver tailored solutions across various product categories. This is creating a stable and scalable demand base for coating materials and technologies.



As pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers aim to differentiate their products in increasingly saturated markets, coatings provide a low-cost yet high-impact way to enhance product identity through color, texture, and brand-specific finishes. At the same time, coatings support regulatory compliance by: Meeting Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, Enabling traceability through ink or logo printing on coated tablets, Enhancing dose accuracy and protection for sensitive ingredients. Nutraceutical companies, in particular, are responding to growing consumer demand for clean-label, vegan, and allergen-free products, which is driving adoption of plant-based, TiO?-free coating solutions. As these manufacturers expand production to meet shifting consumer expectations, the coating market sees parallel growth in demand for specialty formulations.



Key Market Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Landscape and Compliance Pressures



One of the foremost challenges is the increasingly complex regulatory environment governing pharmaceutical coatings. Authorities such as the U.S. FDA, EMA, and other national regulatory bodies are imposing tighter scrutiny on excipients, particularly concerning the safety, biocompatibility, and composition of coating materials. The ongoing push to eliminate substances like titanium dioxide (TiO?) and artificial colorants is forcing manufacturers to reformulate existing products to meet new compliance standards. This process involves substantial R&D investment, stability testing, and validation, which can be time-consuming and costly. For smaller players, regulatory hurdles can slow down product development timelines and act as a barrier to entry, thereby constraining overall market growth.



Key Market Trends

Surge in Demand for Modified-Release and Targeted Drug Delivery Systems



As the pharmaceutical industry increasingly prioritizes patient-centric therapies, there is a growing emphasis on modified-release formulations, including sustained, delayed, and targeted release. Tablet coatings play a critical role in these applications, enabling controlled release profiles, site-specific drug delivery (e.g., enteric coatings for intestinal absorption), and protection of active ingredients from gastric degradation. This demand is especially strong in the treatment of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and neurological disorders, where consistent drug levels and reduced dosing frequency improve therapeutic outcomes and compliance. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are investing in advanced coating technologies that support next-generation drug delivery systems, propelling growth in this segment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Air Liquide S.A.

Sensient Technologies Corporation Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Kerry Group PLC

DuPont De Numeours Inc.

Aquadry Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

BASF SE

Biogrund GmbH

Colorcon Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Tablet Coating Market, By Polymer:

Cellulosic Polymer

Vinyl Polymer

Acrylic Polymer

Tablet Coating Market, By Application:

Sustained Release

Enteric Release

Immediate Release

Tablet Coating Market, By Functionality:

Non-functional non-modifying coatings

Functional modifying coatings

Functional non-modifying coatings

Tablet Coating Market, By Type:

Sugar Coated

Film Coated

Enteric Coated

Gelatin Coated

Tablet Coating Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Tablet Coating Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lesb5o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment