SmartFinds Marketing Launches SmartPress for B2B Visibility and Credibility

Detroit, MI, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinds Marketing, a leading U.S. digital marketing agency with nearly four decades of experience helping businesses accelerate growth, today announced the launch of SmartPress, a new press release marketing service built specifically for B2B brands seeking measurable visibility and credibility. SmartPress was developed to address a persistent gap in the marketplace: while major investor-focused companies benefit from extensive media distribution when announcing earnings or financial news, most B2B organizations are left without equal access to the same channels of visibility. SmartFinds Marketing created SmartPress to level that playing field—offering B2B companies the same trusted media exposure once reserved for public corporations.

“Most media distribution favors public companies announcing earnings, leaving B2B brands struggling for visibility,” said Melih Oztalay, CEO of SmartFinds Marketing. “We developed SmartPress to give every B2B company—regardless of size or industry—a platform to share its story on the same trusted networks as major corporations.”

A Strategic Approach to B2B Press Release Marketing

In today’s fragmented digital landscape, credibility has become as critical as visibility. SmartPress combines strategic storytelling, SEO optimization, and global distribution to help B2B brands break through noise, build authority, and generate measurable engagement.

Unlike low-cost or automated PR tools that only syndicate content, SmartPress provides a comprehensive, full-service solution—from message development to post-release analytics—managed by SmartFinds’ experienced marketing team.

Key Features of SmartPress

SmartPress was built with B2B companies in mind—those who need more than just press release distribution. Each component of the service is designed to make professional visibility and credibility accessible, measurable, and results-driven.

Strategic Planning: Each press release is aligned with a client’s brand goals, target audience, and measurable outcomes.

Professional Writing and SEO Optimization: SmartFinds’ marketing experts craft and refine every message for editorial appeal and search performance.

National and Global Distribution: Releases reach thousands of publications, trade outlets, and news networks—including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CNN, Yahoo Finance, Benzinga, and more—across more than 150 countries.

Performance Reporting: Real-time analytics measure reach, engagement, backlinks, and search visibility for long-term ROI.

Flexible Packages: Businesses can choose from optimized distribution or full-service development, depending on their internal capabilities.

“Most businesses assume that a press release is just about visibility,” added Oztalay. “But visibility without credibility doesn’t move the needle. SmartPress makes high-quality press distribution accessible and measurable for all B2B organizations—helping them build trust, strengthen discoverability, and accelerate growth.”

SmartPress isn’t just another press release service—it’s a marketing strategy in action. Every release is backed by SmartFinds’ decades of experience helping B2B brands transform visibility into measurable credibility that supports growth.

Launch Promotion: 50% Off Through December 31, 2025

To celebrate the launch, SmartFinds Marketing is offering 50% off any SmartPress release purchased before December 31, 2025. Clients can use the promo code HALFOFF2025 at checkout.

SmartFinds Marketing: Trusted Experience in a Digital Era

Founded in 1987, SmartFinds Marketing has been at the forefront of digital transformation for nearly 40 years, helping businesses bridge the gap between marketing strategy, technology, and creativity. The company’s 25-member team—many of whom have worked together for over a decade—continues to drive innovation through services spanning AI-powered marketing, SEO, CRO, content strategy, and multimedia campaigns.

“SmartPress is a natural extension of our mission to combine innovation, expertise, and measurable performance,” said Oztalay. “We’ve helped clients build visibility for decades—now we’re giving them the credibility that sustains it.”

To learn more about SmartPress or SmartFinds Marketing.

About SmartFinds Marketing

Established in 1987, SmartFinds Marketing is an award-winning, data-driven digital marketing agency helping B2B companies convert visibility into measurable growth. With over 35 years of experience and a team that has worked together for more than a decade, SmartFinds blends AI-powered marketing, SEO, CRO, content strategy, and analytics to deliver performance-driven solutions. Headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan, SmartFinds partners with national and global brands to build credibility, visibility, and lasting market authority.

For more information, visit www.smartfindsmarketing.com or follow SmartFinds Marketing on LinkedIn,

