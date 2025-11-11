Alban Orin Coaching Launches Certified Breathing Workshops Across France and Europe

Nantes, France, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alban Orin Coaching, led by certified Master Instructor in Oxygen Advantage and Buteyko breathing methods Alban Orin, has announced the launch of certified functional breathing workshops across France and Europe. These programs aim to support athletes, educators, health professionals, and corporate leaders in developing measurable improvements in physical performance, cognitive clarity, and emotional balance through science-backed breath training.





Alban Orin, certified Oxygen Advantage and Buteyko trainer and coach

These programs are designed to meet the needs of athletes, teachers, managers, and anyone seeking to improve their health, physical performance, and mental acuity through advanced mastery of functional breathing techniques.

In a context where awareness of the importance of breath for overall health and performance continues to grow, Alban Orin offers his rare expertise, gained from international figures such as Patrick McKeown, Stig Severinsen, Per Bristow, Konstantin Korotkov, and Tomi Massey.

He is particularly recognized for translating the Oxygen Advantage Instructor Manual into French and for his ability to blend traditional sciences with contemporary approaches, such as quantum biology and transformational breathwork.

Alban Orin is also a co-founder of the Polish Breathing Man Foundation alongside John Podlasek and Oskar Alhyr, official Wim Hof instructors.

Trainings Adapted to Contemporary Demands

The certified workshops and sessions led by Alban Orin provide a rigorous and integrative approach to breath, combining ancestral practices with modern scientific tools, such as CO2 tolerance measurement (BOLT test) and modulation through thermal exposure (sauna and cold). They are aimed at diverse audiences:

Professional and amateur athletes seeking to enhance endurance, recovery, and cognitive performance.

Yoga, Qigong teachers, and sports coaches wishing to enrich their skills with advanced breathing techniques.

Managers and corporate teams desiring to optimize cohesion, stress management, and concentration abilities.

Healthcare professionals seeking to deepen their knowledge and enhance their skills through a globally recognized and scientifically validated method.

These courses enable participants to obtain a recognized certification, paving the way for professional coaching that extends beyond these disciplines.

Additionally, Alban Orin collaborates with international experts and develops programs integrating Osteopathy with complementary disciplines within SUMENTI Formation alongside François Ottavi Menager, emotional release through breath with Breathwork Evolution, and the connection between breath and quantum physics with Dr. Catherine Clinton at the Quantum Biology Health Institute.

"These trainings represent a unique opportunity to transform one's relationship with breath, the foundation of health and performance. They are designed to be accessible yet profoundly rigorous, allowing each participant to observe tangible and lasting results," explains Alban Orin, founder and Master Instructor.

Accompaniment Beyond the Trainings

Beyond the certified workshops, Alban Orin offers occasional ateliers, individual and group coaching, as well as retreats in Brittany and internationally, blending trekking, yoga, freediving, and breathwork.

He also collaborates with personalities such as Oskar Alhyr, an Oxygen Advantage instructor and Sauna Aufguss Master Linus Bjernheim-Vedin, chef and Sauna Aufguss Master, as well as Tinah Drevet, gospel choir director and voice expert, for workshops combining singing and breathing.

Registrations for upcoming training sessions are now open. Dates, locations, and details are available on the official website.

Frequently Asked Questions on Oxygen Advantage and Buteyko Breathing Methods What is the Oxygen Advantage method?

The Oxygen Advantage method, developed by Patrick McKeown, is a functional breathing program based on scientific techniques to improve cellular oxygenation, endurance, and physical and mental performance.

What is the BOLT test?

The BOLT (Body Oxygen Level Test) measures tolerance to carbon dioxide (CO2). This test evaluates an individual's respiratory efficiency and serves as a key indicator of metabolic health and endurance capacity.

Who can benefit from functional breathing training?

Functional breathing techniques benefit athletes seeking to improve their performance, individuals suffering from chronic stress or anxiety, teachers of body disciplines, as well as managers and professionals looking for better stress management and cognitive optimization.

How does breathing improve athletic performance?

Optimal functional breathing balances the nervous system, strengthens posture, improves muscle oxygen utilization, increases CO2 tolerance, boosts endurance, and promotes faster recovery after exertion, resulting in measurable gains in endurance and power.



About Alban Orin Coaching

Alban Orin Coaching is a performance and wellness training brand based in Nantes, France, offering certified functional breathing programs throughout Europe. The brand was founded by Alban Orin, a certified Master Instructor in Oxygen Advantage, Buteyko, and Breathwork Evolution methods, recognized for combining scientific, somatic, and holistic disciplines to enhance physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being. He combines anatomical, physiological, and quantum knowledge to offer comprehensive trainings aimed at holistic health, athletic and intellectual performance, and emotional transformation through breathing.





