JH Marlin Law Expands Citizenship by Descent Services Amid Surging Global Demand for Second Citizenship

Charlestown, Nevis, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JH Marlin Attorneys at Law, a leading St. Kitts & Nevis citizenship by investment firm, today announced the expansion of its services to include comprehensive citizenship by descent programs. In response to unprecedented demand that has seen US applications for second citizenship increase 1,000% since 2020, ancestry-based citizenship applications specifically, have surged over 500% since 2023.





Jh Marlin Attorneys at Law

Founded in 2017 by dual-licensed Canadian and St. Kitts & Nevis attorney Jennifer Harding-Marlin, JH Marlin Law has successfully assisted hundreds of clients from over 40 countries in obtaining second passports through citizenship by investment programs worldwide. Excitingly, the firm now actively offers European citizenship by descent services to meet explosive demand from North Americans seeking to claim their ancestral heritage.

"The citizenship landscape has fundamentally transformed," says Jennifer Harding-Marlin, Managing Director of JH Marlin Law. "What began with wealthy cryptocurrency investors seeking Caribbean passports has evolved into mainstream families desperately researching their European roots. With 53% of American millionaires exploring foreign citizenship options and 4,820 Americans renouncing their citizenship in 2024 alone—a 48% increase from 2023—our clients have voiced their need for comprehensive solutions spanning both investment and discovering ancestry pathways."





Market Reality: The Numbers Driving Expansion

The data reveals an unprecedented shift in how North Americans view citizenship:

Overall Second Citizenship Boom:

US applications for second citizenship up 1,000% since 2020

Americans now represent 30% of global citizenship applications

Interest among Americans has surged, with a 183% year-over-year increase in inquiries for second citizenship in 2024–2025

Wealthy Americans now routinely pursue sovereign portfolios, strategically combining residencies and citizenships across jurisdictions to manage risk and maximize lifestyle options.

Ancestry Programs Surge:

Citizenship by descent applications increased 500% since 2023

80% of American descent applications target Italian citizenship

Italy's foreign citizen population grew 40% between 2014-2024

Some Italian consulates report 3-year wait times for appointments.





Renunciation Crisis:

4,820 Americans renounced citizenship in 2024 (up 48%)

Increase from 200-400 annual renunciations pre-2009 to current levels

30,000+ Americans currently in the renunciation queue at US embassies





JH Marlin Law's Expanded Service Portfolio

1. NEW: Citizenship by Descent Division

JH Marlin, backed by a dedicated in-house genealogist and a team of European legal experts, now provide services including:

Italian Citizenship (Jus Sanguinis): Navigation of new restrictions limiting eligibility to parents/grandparents (as of March 2025), managing doubled fees

(now €600), and court representation for pre-1948 maternal line cases

Irish Citizenship by Descent: Foreign Births Register applications for those with Irish grandparents

Hungarian Citizenship by Descent: Simplified naturalization for individuals with Hungarian ancestry or heritage, requiring proof of lineage and basic knowledge of the Hungarian language.

Slovak Citizenship by Descent: Reinstatement and descent-based applications available to those with Slovak parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents, including descendants of emigrants prior to 1990 under the amended 2022 Citizenship Act.

Polish & other Eastern European Programs: Ancestry verification and document procurement

Complete genealogy research and document authentication services

2. Caribbean Citizenship by Investment (Core Expertise)

JH Marlin is a government-authorized agent for St. Kitts & Nevis CBI program since 2017:

St. Kitts & Nevis: $250,000 investment, 4-6 months processing and 147+ visa-free countries

Dominica: $200,000 - Most affordable Caribbean option

Grenada: $235,000 - US E-2 treaty eligibility plus China visa-free access

Antigua & Barbuda: $230,000 - Best for families of 6+

St. Lucia: $240,000 - Multiple investment options

3. European Residency & Golden Visa Programs - Pathway to EU Citizenship



Portugal Golden Visa: €250,000-€500,000

Greece Golden Visa: €400,000-€800,000 real estate investment

Turkey: $400,000 real estate option

Malta: CBI program ended as of late 2025, replaced with Citizenship by merit

Why Timing is Critical to Get a Second Passport

Recent program changes highlight why both timing and speed are critical to getting a second passport - underscore the urgency for action:

Italy: Restricted ancestry claims - limited to parents and grandparents only (March 2025), with application fees doubling (January 2025),

Malta: Citizenship program ruled “incompatible” by the EU Court (April 2025)

Portugal: Residency requirement extended from 5 years to 7–10 years.

Caribbean: Stricter residency requirements set to take effect soon.

"Programs are closing or restricting eligibility monthly," explains Harding Marlin. "Americans who had Italian great-grandparents lost eligibility overnight in March. We're helping clients explore every possible pathway before more doors close."

The JH Marlin Advantage Established Track Record:

Operating since 2017, with origins in St. Kitts & Nevis.

Licensed by Financial Services and Citizenship by Investment Units

Direct relationships with Caribbean CBI units

Licensed Citizenship Agent — Africa, Central America, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific

Clients from 40+ countries successfully served

Featured in CTV News, Bitcoin.com, and international media

Unique Position:

Dual-licensed attorney (Canada and St. Kitts & Nevis)

Physical presence in the Caribbean, providing a "boots on the ground" advantage

One of the first law firms globally to accept cryptocurrency payments

Notable clientele from the crypto sector, including prominent Bitcoin investors

Client-Focused Approach:

Fixed fee structures for transparency

Direct communication with government units

Comprehensive support from application through passport issuance

Family inclusion strategies for multi-generational applications

Global Wealth Migration Context

The surge in citizenship applications reflects broader global trends:

128,000 millionaires relocated globally in 2024, projected to reach 165,000 by 2026

The UAE attracted 6,700 millionaires, the USA gained 3,800, and Canada added 3,200

Caribbean CBI programs have generated over $3 billion in national development funds

Portugal's Golden Visa program attracted €7.3 billion in investment (2012-2023)

Looking Ahead

With 80% of second-passport applicants viewing citizenship as an “insurance policy” rather than an immediate relocation plan, global demand for multiple citizenship options continues to rise. JH Marlin Law is well positioned to meet this growing demand, offering comprehensive solutions across investment programs, ancestry claims, and strategic citizenship planning.

"Whether through Caribbean investment, European ancestry, or Golden Visa programs, we help clients secure their family's future," said Harding-Marlin. "In an uncertain world, a second passport isn't luxury—it's a necessity."





1000% Increase In Second Passport Demand

About JH Marlin Attorneys at Law



JH Marlin Law is a leading citizenship and immigration law firm based in St. Kitts & Nevis, specializing in citizenship by investment, residency programs, and corporate commercial law. Founded in 2017 by Jennifer Harding-Marlin, a dual-licensed Canadian and St. Kitts & Nevis attorney, the firm has helped hundreds of clients from over 40 countries obtain second passports and achieve global mobility. Jennifer Harding-Marlin holds degrees from McGill University (BCL/LLB), Edinburgh University (LLM), and has completed executive education at Stanford University and Quantic School of Business. She previously worked at leading firms in the Cayman Islands and Bahamas before establishing JH Marlin Law.

Press inquiries

JH Marlin Attorneys at Law

https://jhmarlin.com/

Jennifer Harding-Marlin

jennifer@jhmarlin.com

+1 (819) 200 9354

JH Marlin Attorneys at Law

Barnes Ghaut Charlestown, Nevis, St Kitts & Nevis