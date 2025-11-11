Collect&Exchange launched mobile app for iOS

Limassol, Cyprus , Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collect&Exchange, an international B2B platform for cryptocurrency and fiat exchange, announces the launch of its mobile application for iOS. The new app opens up even more convenient access to digital assets and global settlements, combining functionality, speed, and security for businesses around the world.





Previously available on web and Android, Collect&Exchange now expands its ecosystem to Apple devices — iPhones and iPads — offering full platform capabilities in a modern and intuitive mobile experience. With this release, companies can perform key financial operations:

- Exchange in crypto and fiat currencies.

- Instantly view balances with real-time conversion to major currencies.

- Track history and account activity.

- Contact customer support directly through the app.

The mobile interface has been carefully optimized for business users, ensuring easy navigation and transparency in every operation. The app supports multi-currency functionality and provides secure processing through two-factor authentication, encryption, and advanced anti-fraud protocols.

“With our iOS app, we’re bringing the full power of Collect&Exchange to Apple users around the world. Businesses can now manage their crypto and fiat operations globally — with the same security, transparency, and convenience that define our platform” — said Vladimir Belikov, CTO of Collect&Exchange.

The launch of the iOS version marks a new stage in the company’s product development roadmap. Collect&Exchange continues to build a unified ecosystem that helps businesses operate confidently in a multi-currency world — combining fintech innovation and regulatory compliance. Future updates will include multilingual support, intelligent push notifications for instant alerts, and expanded operational and integration tools.

With this release, Collect&Exchange strengthens its position as a reliable partner for companies that work globally, manage cross-border payments, and require flexible solutions for both crypto and fiat operations.

Just recently, Collect&Exchange also launched its Android mobile app, now available on Google Play. This release marked the first step toward creating a unified mobile ecosystem for our users, offering the same functionality and security as the web version. With both iOS and Android apps, Collect & Exchange provides businesses with seamless access to crypto and fiat transactions anytime, anywhere.

Download С&E for Android on Google Play



Download the Collect&Exchange App for iOS here



About Collect&Exchange

Collect&Exchange is an international B2B platform for exchanging cryptocurrency and fiat currencies, designed for companies operating across borders. The mobile app provides businesses with secure, fast, and convenient access to multi-currency settlements, enabling smooth integration of digital assets and fiat capabilities into everyday workflows. With Collect&Exchange, companies can simplify compliance, manage and optimize financial operations — all in one app.

https://collectnexchange.com





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.