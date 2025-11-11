My Grief Angels Inc Launches the "Holidays Grief Support Care Package" to Aid Those Mourning During the Holiday Season

New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Grief Angels Inc, a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals coping with loss, has announced the launch of its new "Holidays Grief Support Care Package." This initiative is designed to assist those mourning the death of loved ones during the holiday season, a time often marked by joy and celebration but which can be particularly challenging for those experiencing grief.





Holidays Grief Support Care Package

The "Holidays Grief Support Care Package" has its own dedicated website at HolidaysGrief.com and offers a comprehensive set of tools aimed at providing comfort and understanding. It includes educational videos featuring volunteers who have experienced the loss of children, spouses, parents, and others. These heartfelt stories share personal grief journeys and the challenges faced during the first holidays after their loss, offering insights and solace to those in similar situations.

The videos address various emotional hurdles encountered during the holiday season. Participants have expressed sentiments such as the discomfort of seeing joyful holiday commercials or the struggle of maintaining a facade of happiness while feeling profound sorrow. One volunteer noted, "Every morning walking into a workplace full of holiday decorations and colleagues talking about what they are planning to make for their Thanksgiving dinner gathering, I smile but I am screaming inside." Such candid reflections highlight the reality many face during this time.

To enhance accessibility, these educational videos have been converted into podcasts, allowing individuals to listen to them on-the-go, whether in their cars, on the subway, or while traveling by plane. This flexibility ensures that support is available whenever and wherever it is needed.

The care package dedicated website also provides links to free open virtual peer-led grief support groups at 8:00 PM (EST) on each of the upcoming major holidays: Thanksgiving Day; Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve. Each of the virtual gatherings offers the option for participants to select and view closed captions of the live meeting in their language of choice.

Additionally, the care package includes a new multilingual Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) titled "Holidays Grief: What is it and How Do We Get Through it?" This course is available in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Portuguese, Hindi, Arabic, Hebrew, and Chinese, broadening its reach and impact. This initiative builds on My Grief Angels' pioneering work with their first and most popular Grief MOOC, "How Grief Can Kill or Empower Us?"

An online chat channel, "Holidays Grief: How do we get through it?", has also been established on the non-profit's free online Grief Chat Community at Chat.MyGriefAngels.org. This platform provides a space for individuals to connect, share experiences, and support one another during this difficult time of year.

“The holidays often bring emotional challenges for those coping with grief,” noted Augusto Failde, Chief Learning Officer at My Grief Angels Inc. “With the Holidays Grief Support Package, we’re harnessing technology to deliver comfort and community directly to people’s cell phones — free, immediate access to resources that remind them they are not alone.”

My Grief Angels Inc continues to leverage new scalable technologies and community-driven initiatives to support individuals worldwide, reaffirming its commitment to providing accessible and meaningful grief support to anyone, anywhere and at any time.





Holidays Grief Support Video Cards

About My Grief Angels Inc



Recognized by BetterHelp.com as "One of the Best Online Grief Support Groups" (August 2022), My Grief Angels Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity providing free, technology-driven online grief support worldwide. Its services include weekly peer-led virtual groups by type of loss, "Grieving @ Holidays" sessions on major holidays, and free access to UGrief: University of Grief (UGrief.com) - the largest collection of online grief courses. My Grief Angels also offers an online chat community and digital resources. The organization holds both the Top-Rated GreatNonprofits Seal and Candid Platinum Seal for excellence and transparency.

