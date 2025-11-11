New Survey from Vehicle Management Systems (VMS) Reveals 65% of Small Fleet Managers Handle Operations Alone; 83% Ready to Adopt New Tools – 92% Operate Fleets Under 50 Vehicles

JACKSON, Wyo., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle Management Systems (VMS), an AI-first fleet management enablement company, today announced the results of its latest industry survey, revealing that small fleet operators are managing immense workloads with limited resources - while showing strong enthusiasm for adopting new digital tools to streamline operations and reduce downtime. According to the survey data, nearly 80% of respondents spend 10–30+ hours per week on fleet management tasks, often well beyond normal business hours, highlighting the strain smaller operators face in managing day-to-day logistics and maintenance.

Across industries including logistics, construction, delivery, and field services, small fleets are the backbone of the U.S. economy, yet they remain under-supported and overextended. VMS’s online survey, presented to more than 2,000 small fleet operators across the U.S., shows a segment eager for innovation, signaling a major shift toward automation and real-time visibility over the next two years.

Key Findings:

1. Small Fleets, Big Responsibilities

65% of respondents manage fleet operations entirely on their own, with another 26% supported by teams of just two to three people. Nearly 80% spend 10–30+ hours weekly on fleet management tasks—often extending their workdays well into the evening.





2. Manual Tasks Are a Major Pain Point



Paperwork and manual recordkeeping (28.5%), along with scheduling repairs or maintenance (23%), are the most time-consuming tasks. 77% say manual, repetitive work is a moderate to major burden.





3. After-Hours and Overwhelmed:



More than half (54.5%) of small fleet managers perform the majority of their fleet management tasks after normal working hours, underscoring the round-the-clock demands of small fleet operations. Downtime and administrative work are tied as the top sources of stress (31.4% each).





4. Downtime Costs Add Up Fast:



54% experience frequent or near-constant issues scheduling repairs. 52.6% say unplanned breakdowns regularly disrupt operations. Among small fleets averaging fewer than 50 vehicles, 41% estimate annual downtime costs between $10K–$50K, while 14.5% report losses exceeding $100K – figures that represent a significant operational hit at this scale.



5. Technology Adoption Is Gaining Momentum:

83% are open to adopting new digital tools, and 77% expect to change how they manage fleets in the next 1–2 years. 43% are willing to invest $26–$75 per vehicle per month in technology to reduce downtime and automate manual work.





Despite the challenges, small fleet managers are optimistic about the future and increasingly view automation as a necessary evolution, not a luxury.

“Small fleet managers are wearing multiple hats - they’re dispatchers, mechanics, and administrators all at once,” said Dave Prusinski, CEO of VMS. “These results show that the industry is at a turning point. By embracing AI-based automation and real-time data, small fleets can reclaim time, reduce costs, and operate more efficiently.”

As small fleets continue to evolve, VMS is the industry’s leading AI-first fleet management enablement company committed to helping fleet operators modernize through accessible, data-driven fleet management tools designed to simplify daily tasks, reduce downtime, and improve performance across vehicles of all sizes.

About Vehicle Management Systems

Vehicle Management Systems (VMS), formerly EVAI, is an AI-first company focused on redefining vehicle and service management for the next generation of fleets. For more information, visit www.vms.ai.

