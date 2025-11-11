Questex Refocuses Fierce Electronics Brand to Fierce Sensors, Leveraging Its Role as Definitive Platform for Sensors-Focused Content

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces the rebranding of Fierce Electronics to Fierce Sensors, leveraging its content mission to become the definitive platform for sensors-focused news, insights, and community engagement. For decades, the brand has served as the trusted source of record for the sensors and semiconductor sectors.

With the global sensors market projected to reach $401 billion by 2030, advancing at a 10.42% CAGR (Mordor Intelligence), the demand for sensor-driven intelligence has never been greater. Fierce Sensors content will now focus exclusively on the technologies, innovators, and applications that shape the evolution of sensors technology, with 100% sensor-focused content celebrating the industry’s impact on health, sustainability, and industry.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for our brand,” said Marian Sandberg, VP & Market Leader, Questex. “As Fierce Electronics becomes Fierce Sensors, we’re doubling down on our mission to inform, inspire, and connect the global sensors community and provide a greater voice, and resource, to engineers working in areas where sensors improve how people live, work, and connect. Our enhanced coverage and partnership with Sensors Converge ensure we remain the industry’s most trusted and connected source of information.”

A Sharper Focus on the Future of Sensing



The new Fierce Sensors content strategy will deliver deeper coverage and greater engagement through:

A redesigned website experience featuring intuitive navigation and dedicated sensors coverage

featuring intuitive navigation and dedicated sensors coverage Impact stories showcasing how sensors are transforming smart cities, healthcare, robotics, and more

showcasing how sensors are transforming smart cities, healthcare, robotics, and more Product spotlights on breakthrough sensor technologies and innovations

on breakthrough sensor technologies and innovations Thought leadership contributions from engineers and industry leaders

from engineers and industry leaders Community recognition programs including the Fierce Sensors Hall of Fame and Fierce Sensors Rising Stars



“Fierce Sensors offers engineers and others keen insights on the critical role sensors play in multiple applications, especially at the edge where AI inference is taking a central role and the demand to lower power consumption is dire,” said Matt Hamblen, senior editor, Fierce Sensors. “With humanoids, autos, drones and satellites a focus of demanding applications with a multiplicity of sensors—optical, radar, infrared, pressure, temperature, position and more—there will be so many stories to tell readers.”

Alignment with Sensors Converge

Fierce Sensors will align more closely with Sensors Converge, North America's largest and longest-running event dedicated to sensor technology, taking place May 5–7, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. Together, the two platforms will deliver an always-on community experience – connecting professionals before, during, and after the event through continuous coverage, networking, and education.

“We’re thrilled about the deeper alignment between Fierce Sensors and Sensors Converge, which strengthens our year-round engagement with the design engineering community,” said David Drain, Show Director for Sensors Converge. “The show is sharpening its focus on sensor technologies and raising the bar for technical sessions, thanks to input from an expert panel of design engineers who ensure the content is both relevant and rigorous.”

