LITEFAR H1 Smart Wagon: Smarter Design, Hands-Free Hauling

HongKong, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LITEFAR introduces the H1 Smart Wagon, the second-generation electric wagon built to transform how people move gear outdoors. Building upon the success of the first-gen Orion, which pioneered remote-controlled mobility in the camping gear world, the H1 takes every element further — from control freedom to terrain handling and power efficiency.

Smarter Control, Freer Movement

The H1 gives users two intelligent ways to haul:

Smart Handle Mode for intuitive, powered assist when walking alongside the wagon — simply press and glide, and it follows your pace.

Remote Control Mode for hands-free operation — perfect for moving across campsites, beaches, or festival grounds without pulling or pushing.

The H1 also features a telescopic ambient lantern and a built-in flashlight on the remote, making nighttime operations and campsite lighting effortless — no need for extra gear when unloading after dark.

With an upgraded drive algorithm, the H1 intelligently balances torque, traction, and braking to deliver smooth motion over any terrain — uphill, downhill, or on uneven ground.





Power That Works Like Magic

Dual 500W brushless hub motors deliver consistent power and whisper-quiet performance.

The detachable A24 battery provides up to 7.5 miles (12 km) of runtime and features 100W fast charging with Type-C PD input/output ports for powering devices on the go.

Every detail — from battery integration to cable-free pillars — was re-engineered for durability, simplicity, and better waterproofing.





Built for Real-World Adventures

With a 140L cargo volume and a 200lb (90kg) load capacity, the H1 Smart Wagon carries everything from coolers and tents to picnic gear and kids’ toys.

Its frame is crafted from high-strength aluminum alloy and solid rubber tires that never puncture, making it as rugged as it is refined.

Despite its strength, it folds down in seconds to a compact 12″ × 10″ × 31″ form, easy to store in a car trunk or RV.





Modular Design, Limitless Possibilities

The H1’s modular platform redefines flexibility — not just in accessories, but in control and power as well.

Its interchangeable handle system lets you switch freely between the Smart Handle and Remote Control modes, adapting instantly to different terrains and usage scenarios.

The design also maintains battery compatibility across generations, so both the new A24 and the original Orion batteries can be shared and swapped with ease.

Beyond control and power, the H1 introduces plug-and-play accessories — from a foldable tabletop and side organizer pockets to telescopic lighting modules and extra power packs.

Whether you’re camping, fishing, or tailgating, you can configure the setup that perfectly fits your lifestyle.





Designed for Families and Outdoor Lovers

The H1 Smart Wagon isn’t just about power — it’s about connection.

It turns heavy hauling into effortless movement, freeing you to enjoy more time with family and friends.

With thoughtful touches like letescopic lantern, ergonomic handles, a built-in remote flashlight, and cruise control, it redefines how “utility” feels in outdoor life.

Availability

Early backers will also receive access to exclusive bundle options, including the Family Set Flash Sale edition.

About LITEFAR

LITEFAR is an outdoor innovation brand dedicated to transforming mobility and convenience through smart hardware.

From remote-controlled wagons to modular power systems, LITEFAR continues to design products that blend technology, functionality, and freedom for modern explorers.