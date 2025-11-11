Nudj Health Launches “Nudj Health-Food as Medicine,” Powered by Umoja Health — A Breakthrough in Advancing Whole Person Care and Nutrition Equity

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nudj Health, a leader in delivering Whole Person Care through lifestyle medicine, today announced the launch of an exciting new offering, Nudj Health-Food as Medicine powered by Umoja Health—a transformative partnership designed to help patients live healthier, longer lives. This collaboration aims to directly address diet-related chronic diseases—one of the most preventable yet pervasive drivers of poor health and rising healthcare costs—by addressing access to healthier foods and offering tailored nutrition to help patients bring chronic conditions, such as diabetes, into remission. Together, we’re making nutritious food a foundational part of healing, prevention, and sustained well-being.

Through this partnership, Nudj Health’s comprehensive behavioral, mental, and physical health programs—enhanced by physiological monitoring and grounded in lifestyle medicine—will integrate with Umoja Food For Health platform, which delivers nutrition interventions including medically tailored meals and groceries, produce and plant-based prescriptions, and nutritional education.

Together, the organizations are empowering clinicians, employers, and payers to prescribe both whole-person care and access to nutritious food—removing barriers that stand between patients and effective, sustainable health outcomes.

“Whole Person Care works when it connects every part of a patient’s life—mental, physical, social, and nutritional,” said Yuri Sudhakar, CEO of Nudj Health. “By partnering with Umoja Health, we’re closing one of the biggest gaps in chronic disease remission: access to healthy food. A tailored produce prescription or medically tailored groceries work most effectively if a person has the support, motivation, and care infrastructure in place to use them. Together, we’re delivering both.”

Nudj Health’s interdisciplinary care team—including registered dietitians, behavioral health experts, social workers, exercise physiologists, fitness specialists and certified health coaches—will now incorporate nutritional assessment for medically-tailored food interventions into personalized care plans. This integration ensures that each patient receives a coordinated, evidence-based approach designed to promote health restoration, reduce medication dependency, and support remission of chronic disease.

“At Umoja Health, we believe Food as Medicine isn’t just about meals—it’s about equity and empowerment,” said Todd Avery, CEO of Umoja Health. “Partnering with Nudj allows us to combine nutrition access with Whole Person Care, behavioral support, and technology-enabled patient engagement. It’s a complete model for healing communities and reducing preventable disease—furthering the work that’s been at the core of Umoja’s mission from the very beginning.”

The partnership will focus on delivering the integrated and innovative program in multiple pathways as an extension of clinician care and integrating into health plan and self-funded employer health benefits. Each program will integrate Whole Person Care and Food as Medicine into a single, comprehensive clinically driven, solution with real time health outcomes measurement—bridging the gap between clinical care, behavior change, and nutrition security.

About Nudj Health

Nudj Health is a digital health company on a mission to tackle the root causes of chronic illness and improve patient healthspan by empowering clinicians and their patients. Nudj delivers whole person care services using lifestyle medicine interventions to improve cardiometabolic health and bring chronic disease into remission. Nudj’s technology platform, connected devices, and interdisciplinary care team extends and amplifies clinicians’ capability to deliver whole person care to their patients. For more information, visit www.nudjhealth.com

About Umoja Health

Umoja Health is a minority-owned food, health, and logistics company dedicated to advancing nutrition security and reducing the impact of social drivers of health through holistic, scalable solutions. Its Food For Health division is a leader in food-as-medicine, providing medically tailored foods, clinical dietary expertise, and end-to-end program management to partners nationwide—all fueling the drive for equity and access to quality food and better health for all. Learn more at www.UmojaFoodForHealth.com or UmojaHealth.com.