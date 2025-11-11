Meren Energy Inc. to Present at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference November 13th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meren Energy Inc. (MER–TSX, MER–Nasdaq-Stockholm, MRNFF–OTCQX), a Canadian upstream oil and gas company focused on Africa, today announced that Shahin Amini, Head of Investor Relations and Communications, will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 13, 2025

DATE: November 13th

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 14 and 17. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Returned USD 75m to shareholders through base dividend distributions year-to-date

Reduced outstanding debt balance by USD 270m year-to-date as of August 12, 2025

Cash balance of USD 267m, net debt position of USD 273m and Net Debt/ EBITDAX of 0.6x as of June 30, 2025

H1 2025 average net entitlement production of 36,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day

About Meren

Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria operated by Majors. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.

