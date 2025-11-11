ACI Worldwide, Inc. Earns Best in Class in Javelin Strategy & Research’s 2025 Know Your Customer and Know Your Business Solution Scorecard

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Javelin Strategy & Research today released its 2025 Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) Solution Scorecard, the industry’s most comprehensive benchmark of identity verification and compliance solutions. The report evaluates 17 leading vendors serving U.S. financial institutions across three weighted determinants: Capabilities, Use Cases, and Functionality. The findings show that KYC and KYB vendors are advancing quickly to meet stricter compliance requirements and improve financial crime detection.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. earned the Best in Class ranking for offering the most comprehensive combined KYC and KYB solution. Its wide range of customizations, user-facing features, and use cases enable financial institutions to tailor workflows to their needs. Automated SAR filing, consortium capabilities, dark web scanning, and human trafficking detection further set ACI apart as a key innovator in safeguarding institutions from fraud and money laundering.

“As individual and business identities become more intertwined, financial institutions need partners that can support both KYC and KYB. The next wave of successful solutions will leverage automation and deeper intelligence to build a holistic customer view to more effectively detect emerging risk,” said Jennifer Pitt, Senior Analyst, Fraud Management at Javelin Strategy & Research.

Sumsub and LexisNexis Risk Solutions ranked as overall Leaders, each demonstrating strong adoption of KYC and KYB capabilities well above the vendor average. Sumsub stood out for its breadth of use cases and advanced verification features, including support for the emerging agentic commerce experience. LexisNexis Risk Solutions earned top marks for functionality and depth of analytics, enabling institutions to manage compliance efficiently and detect complex fraud patterns. Together, these vendors exemplify innovation and forward-thinking approaches to digital identity and risk management.

One key gap stood out across vendors. “While perpetual KYC is now widespread, many of the supplementary use cases that make it effective are still missing, contributing to fraud growth. Human trafficking detection is offered by less than half (41%) of vendors as some vendors struggle to build tools capable of detecting these cases. Many financial institutions don’t view detection of human trafficking as a priority, even though it’s directly tied to money laundering and fraud schemes—the same activities they prioritize,” said Pitt.

Vendors that don’t provide solutions like human trafficking or mule detection risk overlooking complex criminal networks that move illicit funds through multiple accounts and organizations. Expanding these capabilities is essential to improving compliance and strengthening the industry’s collective defense against financial crime.

Javelin’s 2025 KYC and KYB Solution Scorecard provides financial institutions with insight into vendor progress on compliance. By spotlighting innovation leaders and areas where adoption lags, the report helps institutions enhance risk management and align with the industry’s leading solutions. See the full scorecard at javelinstrategy.com.

