$10.1 Bn Poultry Medicine Market Trends and Forecasts 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Rising Poultry Meat and Egg Consumption Fueling Growth Amid Growing Shift Toward Antibiotic-Free Poultry Production

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Medicine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Poultry Medicine Market was valued at USD 6.78 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 10.10 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.84%

The Global Poultry Medicine Market is witnessing steady expansion as the poultry industry continues to play a critical role in meeting the rising global demand for protein-rich food products such as meat and eggs. Growth in commercial poultry farming and advancements in veterinary medicine are creating strong demand for effective treatment and preventive solutions.







The need for improved animal health management, coupled with the rising prevalence of poultry-related diseases such as avian influenza, Newcastle disease, and coccidiosis, is further boosting the market. Increasing adoption of vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and feed additives to maintain flock productivity and minimize mortality rates is encouraging greater investments in this segment. Strong consumer preference for high-quality poultry products is also leading to heightened focus on biosecurity and advanced healthcare practices, stimulating the growth of poultry medicine.



One of the major growth drivers is the surge in poultry meat consumption across both developed and developing nations, driven by its affordability and nutritional benefits. This rising consumption places significant pressure on poultry producers to maintain flock health, thus generating demand for preventive and therapeutic medicines.

A prominent trend shaping the market is the increasing shift toward alternative solutions to antibiotics, such as probiotics, phytogenic additives, and vaccines, due to concerns around antimicrobial resistance. Technological advancements in diagnostics and precision veterinary medicine are also enabling early disease detection and targeted treatment, enhancing efficiency in poultry health management. Another trend gaining momentum is the adoption of integrated health management programs that combine vaccination, nutritional supplements, and hygiene practices to improve poultry productivity and reduce losses.



Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces challenges that could restrain its potential during the forecast period. High costs associated with advanced poultry medicines and vaccines remain a barrier, especially for small and medium-scale farmers in price-sensitive economies. Stringent regulatory frameworks concerning the approval and use of veterinary medicines, particularly antibiotics, also present compliance challenges for manufacturers.

Rising concerns over antimicrobial resistance are prompting stricter controls, which may impact the adoption of certain conventional medicines. Moreover, maintaining the balance between affordability and innovation continues to be a key challenge for industry stakeholders. Ensuring widespread accessibility of effective poultry medicines while addressing environmental and food safety concerns will remain critical for sustaining long-term growth in the Global Poultry Medicine Market.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Poultry Meat and Egg Consumption



Rising poultry meat and egg consumption is a pivotal driver in the Global Poultry Medicine Market, as growing demand directly influences the adoption of advanced healthcare solutions for flocks. Poultry has become the most affordable and accessible source of animal protein, widely consumed due to its favorable nutritional profile, quick production cycle, and versatility in diets.

Government statistics highlight the strength of this trend. In India, total egg production rose to 142.77 billion eggs in FY 2023-24, representing a 3.18% increase over the previous year, while poultry meat output reached 10.25 million tonnes, up by nearly 5% according to official data released by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Per capita availability of eggs in India stood at 103 eggs per annum, which remains below the National Institute of Nutrition's recommendation, suggesting considerable growth potential in consumption.



Globally, the FAO-OECD Agricultural Outlook 2025-2034 projects poultry meat consumption to rise to 173 million tonnes (ready-to-cook basis) by 2034, accounting for about 62% of the total additional meat consumed worldwide. This growth reflects shifting dietary patterns as consumers in both developed and developing countries favor poultry over red meats due to affordability and health perceptions. In the United States, USDA data shows poultry remains a core component of the national diet, with per capita consumption consistently higher than beef and pork, reflecting strong cultural and nutritional preferences.



This steady rise in poultry meat and egg consumption underscores the need for effective disease prevention and treatment strategies. Producers must manage infectious risks while ensuring flock productivity and food safety. The growing reliance on veterinary medicines such as vaccines, biologics, and feed-based solutions is directly tied to this consumption boom, making rising demand for poultry products a crucial long-term growth driver for the market.



Key Market Challenges

High Cost of Advanced Veterinary Medicines



The high cost of advanced veterinary medicines represents one of the most significant challenges for the Global Poultry Medicine Market, particularly in regions where poultry farming is driven by small and medium-scale producers. Modern pharmaceuticals, biologics, and next-generation vaccines often involve extensive research, development, and regulatory approval processes, which substantially increase their market price. For commercial farms with large-scale operations, these costs may be manageable due to higher revenue streams, but for smaller producers, the financial burden becomes a barrier to adoption. Limited access to cost-effective alternatives leaves many farmers reliant on traditional or less effective solutions, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks, higher mortality, and reduced productivity.



The financial constraints also limit the ability of farmers to implement preventive healthcare programs, as they often prioritize immediate cost savings over long-term benefits. This creates a cycle were inadequate investment in quality medicines results in higher vulnerability to disease, leading to economic losses that could have been avoided with advanced treatments.



The disparity in affordability also impacts market penetration for veterinary pharmaceutical companies, as demand for innovative products is concentrated in developed economies while adoption in emerging markets remains limited. Balancing innovation with affordability is a pressing challenge, as manufacturers must continue to invest in developing novel solutions to address issues like antimicrobial resistance and emerging poultry diseases, while ensuring that their products remain accessible to producers in price-sensitive regions. Without cost-effective strategies such as tiered pricing models, local manufacturing partnerships, or government-supported subsidies, the high cost of advanced veterinary medicines may slow down the widespread adoption of innovative healthcare practices in poultry farming, ultimately restricting the market's long-term growth potential.



Key Market Trends

Shift Toward Antibiotic-Free Poultry Production



The Global Poultry Medicine Market is experiencing a significant transformation driven by the industry-wide shift toward antibiotic-free poultry production. Growing concerns about antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the presence of antibiotic residues in meat and eggs have prompted regulators, consumers, and producers to rethink their approach to poultry health management.



Consumers are increasingly demanding clean-label, residue-free poultry products, compelling producers to seek alternatives that maintain bird health without compromising food safety. Governments across several regions have introduced stricter policies restricting the use of growth-promoting antibiotics in poultry farming, creating a strong push toward sustainable and responsible practices. This shift has created rising demand for probiotic formulations, phytogenic feed additives, vaccines, and herbal medicines, which offer effective disease prevention and immunity enhancement while aligning with consumer preferences.



Producers are also investing in improved biosecurity measures, nutritional optimization, and flock management strategies to reduce reliance on antibiotics. The market is witnessing increased innovation in natural and biologic-based solutions that address respiratory, digestive, and immunological challenges without contributing to AMR. Veterinary pharmaceutical companies are expanding research collaborations to develop next-generation alternatives that can be scaled effectively for commercial poultry operations. The trend toward antibiotic-free production is not only reshaping product portfolios but is also emerging as a competitive differentiator in the global poultry industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Zoetis Services LLC

Vaxxinova International BV

Merck & Co., Inc.

Calier S.A.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Hester Biosciences Limited

Ceva Sante Animale

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Poultry Medicine Market, By Species:

Chicken

Turkey

Ducks

Others

Poultry Medicine Market, By Product:

Biologics

Pharmaceuticals

Medicated Feed Additives

Poultry Medicine Market, By Disease:

Newcastle Disease

Infectious Bronchitis

Infectious Bursal Disease

Coccidiosis

Salmonella

Marek's Disease

Others

Poultry Medicine Market, By Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

E-commerce

Offline Retail Stores

Others

Poultry Medicine Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cewf2z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment