Frutta Bowls Brings The Global Dubai Chocolate Craze To Its Menu with a Better-for-you Twist

St. Petersburg, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frutta Bowls, known for its specialty acai bowls and smoothies made with better-for-you ingredients, is joining one of this year’s hottest global food trends with the launch of its new Dubai chocolate menu items available for a limited time.

The world has been buzzing about Dubai chocolate, a sweet sensation celebrated for its rich cacao flavor, luxurious textures, and Middle Eastern-inspired ingredients like pistachio cream and crispy kataifi. Now, Frutta Bowls is offering fans a way to enjoy the trend in a healthier, better-for-you way made with premium, wholesome ingredients.

“Dubai Chocolate has become one of the biggest dessert trends of 2025, but we wanted to reimagine it through the Frutta Bowls lens,” says Alisa Kahn, Vice President of Marketing at Frutta Bowls. “Our goal was to take this indulgent treat and introduce it to our guests in a way that feels exciting, approachable, and true to our brand.”

Dubai Chocolate Menu Highlights

Dubai Chocolate Bowl - A cacao sorbet layered with signature granola, fresh banana and strawberries, and topped with cacao nibs, pistachio cream, and kataifi

- A cacao sorbet layered with signature granola, fresh banana and strawberries, and topped with cacao nibs, pistachio cream, and kataifi Dubai Chocolate Smoothie - A rich smoothie blended with oat milk, banana, cacao sorbet, cacao nibs, pistachio cream, and kataifi

- A rich smoothie blended with oat milk, banana, cacao sorbet, cacao nibs, pistachio cream, and kataifi Dubai Chocolate Mocha - A bold, cold brew coffee blended with sweet cream, cacao nibs, pistachio cream, Nutella, and topped with kataifi

- A bold, cold brew coffee blended with sweet cream, cacao nibs, pistachio cream, Nutella, and topped with kataifi Dubai Chocolate Protein Bites - Protein bites made with signature granola, peanut butter, honey, chocolate whey protein, cacao nibs, pistachio cream, and kataifi

“Our new Dubai Chocolate menu captures that decadent, elevated flavor experience while staying true to our commitment to fresh, real ingredients that make you feel as good as they taste,” says Chef Cole Thompson, Vice President of Culinary at Frutta Bowls. “We took the key elements that make Dubai Chocolate so special and layered them into balanced, wholesome creations.”

This new lineup combines the allure of one of the year’s most viral dessert trends with Frutta Bowls’ signature approach to clean indulgence, creating the perfect treat for chocolate lovers who want both flavor and balance.

The new Dubai chocolate menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery for a limited time. To find a location or order online, go to www.fruttabowls.com.

About Frutta Bowls

Founded in 2016 in Freehold, New Jersey, Frutta Bowls was born from a passion for fresh, plant-forward meals. With more than 35 locations across 14 states, Frutta Bowls offers a flavorful menu of acai bowls, smoothies, protein bites, and more. Frutta Bowls is part of the WOWorks family of brands. To learn more, visit fruttabowls.com. Follow Frutta Bowls on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks was formed with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving flavorful and nutritious meals along with its Vow to “WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks is the parent company of a growing portfolio of better-for-you restaurant brands: Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of acai bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites, and more; Barberitos, a quick-serve concept serving Mexican-inspired dishes; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; Zoup! Eatery, a fast-casual concept serving better-for-you soups, salads, sandwiches, and more, and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. For more information, visit woworksusa.com.

