Fed Gov Today Expands Global Reach With Broadcast Launch on American Forces Network

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fed Gov Today, the leading multimedia platform covering technology, policy, and leadership across the federal government, announced today that beginning December 1, 2025, its programming will be broadcast on the American Forces Network (AFN). This milestone extends Fed Gov Today’s reach to U.S. service members, military families overseas, Department of Defense civilians, and U.S. Embassy personnel in 148 countries and territories, as well as aboard U.S. Navy ships around the world.

AFN serves an audience of more than 350,000 across these communities, providing a vital “touch of home” to Americans serving abroad and delivering trusted U.S. news, information, and entertainment programming since 1942. With the addition of AFN, Fed Gov Today now connects with a truly global defense and government audience.

“Fed Gov Today was created to connect government and industry leaders who are driving modernization and innovation across the federal enterprise,” said Francis Rose, Host and cofounder of Fed Gov Today. “AFN distribution allows us to share those conversations with the men and women serving our country around the world — people who live the mission every day.”

Since its launch in 2023, Fed Gov Today has been distributed on ABC 7 in Washington, D.C. and streamed nationwide on FedGovToday.com and YouTube. Adding the American Forces Network significantly increases its visibility and impact, giving military and civilian audiences access to in-depth discussions on topics such as cybersecurity, AI, data modernization, acquisition reform, and digital transformation.

“This expansion reinforces Fed Gov Today’s mission to inform and inspire the federal and military community,” said John Meyer, CEO at Fed Gov Today. “Broadcasting on AFN connects us directly with the global defense audience — the very people shaping and executing the policies and technologies we cover.”

About Fed Gov Today

Fed Gov Today is a multimedia platform featuring television, audio, and digital content focused on leadership, innovation, and modernization across federal government agencies. Hosted by veteran broadcaster Francis Rose, Fed Gov Today provides unmatched access to federal decision-makers and thought leaders shaping the future of government technology and policy. Learn more at FedGovToday.com.

Contact information:

Fed Gov Today

John Meyer

202-276-6808

John@FedGovtoday.com