Cold Plasma Market Size to Hit USD 4.97 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cold Plasma Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.18 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.97 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2025 to 2032. This rapid growth highlights the rising adoption of the technology across healthcare, food processing, and environmental sectors, driven by its proven effectiveness in sterilization, surface modification, and pollution control. Increasing investments in research and development are further accelerating market expansion.

Global Cold Plasma Market Key Takeaways

Atmospheric pressure cold plasma is expected to dominate the global market, accounting for a 70.1% share in 2025.

Based on application, wound healing and tissue regeneration segment is slated to account for 31.3% of the global cold plasma market share by 2025.

Hospitals and clinics are projected to remain leading end users of cold plasma technology, with the target segment accounting for over one-fourth of the market share in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 36. 3% in 2025, expected to retain its market dominance.

Asia Pacific is set to become the fastest-growing cold plasma market, accounting for an estimated 24.2% of the global market in 2025.

Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions Fueling Cold Plasma Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest cold plasma market analysis outlines major factors driving growth. Increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions is one such prominent growth factor.

Cold plasma technology is gaining traction due to its environmentally friendly characteristics. It offers chemical-free sterilization, surface treatment, and food decontamination. This is making it increasingly attractive across sectors like healthcare, food processing, and electronics.

Cold plasma technology can sterilize surfaces and modify materials without producing heat or harmful chemicals. This makes it an eco-friendly option that meets increasing environmental and regulatory demands. As a result, the move toward sustainable solutions is likely to drive the growth of the cold plasma market in the coming years.

High Costs Limiting Cold Plasma Market Growth

The global cold plasma market outlook appears promising, owing to rising adoption across various industries. However, high costs of advanced cold plasma technologies may limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Cold plasma systems are quite expensive, and ongoing costs for maintenance, calibration, and consumables add to the burden. This makes it difficult for small and medium businesses to use the technology, which reduces the overall cold plasma market demand.

Expanding Healthcare Applications Unlocking Growth Prospects

Cold plasma is being increasingly used for wound healing, cancer treatment, and sterilization of medical devices. It is becoming particularly ideal for treating chronic wounds and infections because of its non-thermal and non-invasive nature.

Cold plasma is also being researched for potential applications in cancer therapy, with studies showing it may target cancer cells without harming healthy tissue. These expanding healthcare applications are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for cold plasma market companies during the assessment period.

Emerging Cold Plasma Market Trends

Rising interest in non-invasive treatments is a key growth-shaping trend in the cold plasma market. Cold plasma is gaining attention in medical research and clinical applications due to its non-invasive nature and potential effectiveness in treating chronic wounds, burns, and infections.

Increasing industrial applications will likely boost the cold plasma market value during the forthcoming period. Industries like electronics, automotive, and textiles utilize cold plasma for surface treatment, cleaning, and etching processes. Its tendency to modify surfaces without altering material properties is crucial for manufacturing microelectronic components as well as enhancing product quality.

The food industry is increasingly adopting cold plasma for microbial decontamination and extending shelf life of perishable products. Its chemical-free nature makes it an appealing solution for food safety and packaging applications.

Technological innovations are enhancing the efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of cold plasma systems. Innovations such as portable plasma devices and plasma jets are expanding the technology's applicability, especially in medical aesthetics and point-of-care treatments.

Analyst’s View

“The global cold plasma industry is set to record strong growth, owing to rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, expanding healthcare and industrial applications, and technological advancements in cold plasma systems,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Cold Plasma Market

Event Description and Impact Healthcare Industry Post-Pandemic Transformation Description: Increased Focus on Infection Control Technologies. Impact: Drives demand for cold plasma sterilization as well as wound treatment applications. Technological Breakthroughs Description: Miniaturization of Cold Plasma Devices. Impact: Making technology more accessible for point-of-care medical applications and consumer electronics manufacturing. Tightening Food Safety Regulations Description: Global Food Safety Standards Tightening. Impact: Drives adoption of cold plasma food processing and packaging sterilization.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the cold plasma market report:

CINOGY System GmbH

Adtec Healthcare Limited

Apyx Medical Corporation

terraplasma medical GmbH

Plasmacure B.V.

neoplas med GmbH

Relyon Plasma GmbH (TDK Electronics subsidiary)

US Medical Innovations, LLC

Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical)

Eneka Medical

Nutech Medical Devices

Medispec Ltd.

Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd.

INNOVO Plasma Technologies

Bovie Medical (Apyx Medical)



Key Developments

In July 2025, Adtec Healthcare Limited received a $12 million investment from two new partners, AIPO Fund and SG Biomedical. This funding will help the company create advanced cold plasma medical devices as well as expand its business worldwide.

In July 2025, Apyx Medical Corporation launched Renuvion in China as a part of its international commercialization strategy. Renuvion is a cold plasma device used for precise and minimally invasive skin tightening.

In July 2025, Venture Medical led a €6 million Series A investment in Plasmacure B.V., a Dutch MedTech company developing PLASOMA cold plasma therapy for chronic wound healing. The funding will support regulatory approval, clinical adoption, and expansion of PLASOMA therapy into new markets.

Market Segmentation

Regime Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Atmospheric Pressure Cold Plasma

Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Wound Healing and Tissue Regeneration

Cancer Treatment and Oncology Applications

Dentistry (tooth whitening, sterilization, biofilm removal)

Dermatology (skin infections, cosmetic applications)

Blood Coagulation and Hemostasis

Infection Control and Sterilization (surgical instruments, hospital surfaces)

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Clinics

Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Dermatology and Oncology Centers



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



