Franchise Fame and Leads 2 Fame Merge to Create the First Global End-to-End Franchise Growth Platform

London, UK / New York, USA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Fame, the award-winning franchise marketing specialist, today announced its merger with Leads 2 Fame, the AI-enhanced performance marketing leader, creating the industry's first truly integrated franchise growth platform. The new entity, which will transition to operate under the Franchise Fame brand, offers franchisors and franchisees unprecedented capabilities spanning franchise recruitment, lead generation, localised marketing execution, and global brand reputation management. This unique combination of the European and US approaches to franchise markets is designed to drive franchise growth globally.





Dani Peleva, Founder and CEO, Franchise Fame

Addressing a $950+ Billion Global Opportunity

The merger comes at a pivotal time for the franchise industry, as labour markets tighten due to economic conditions, and AI puts pressure on roles at many levels, people are seeking to take control of their own destiny through franchising. In the USA alone, over 3,000 franchisors operate 851,000+ franchise units, generating more than $936.4 billion in revenue and employing over 8.5 million people. Meanwhile, the UK franchise sector contributes £19.1 billion to the economy through 1,009 franchisors and 50,421 franchise units, supporting over 500,000 jobs.

"This merger fundamentally transforms how franchise networks approach growth and marketing," said Dani Peleva, CEO of Franchise Fame UK. "By combining our proven franchise marketing expertise with Leads 2 Fame's AI innovation, we're delivering what franchisors have long sought: a single partner that can handle everything from recruiting the right franchisees to ensuring each location thrives in its local market."

Revolutionary AI Enhanced Search Visibility

The new platform introduces proprietary AI enhanced search visibility frameworks that optimise franchise brands for emerging search channels including ChatGPT, Google SGE, and Perplexity. This technology ensures franchise networks remain discoverable as search behavior evolves, providing a critical competitive advantage in digital ecosystems.

Peleva highlights the benefits of the new merged team’s combined expertise “Our blend of AI systems with decades of SEO expertise ensures that franchise brands appear prominently in generative AI responses and answer engines, not just traditional search results. This means when someone asks ChatGPT about franchise opportunities or local services, our clients' brands are front and centre.”

Global Reach with Hyper-Local Execution

Operating across the UK, USA, Europe, Australia, and South America, the merged entity enables international franchise brands to scale efficiently while maintaining crucial local relevance. The platform addresses the complex challenge of maintaining brand consistency while allowing franchisees to tailor campaigns to cultural, regulatory, and linguistic requirements of each market.

Rune Sovndahl, Founder of Fantastic Services and author of "Fantastic Business: Start, scale and succeed, learning from masters in franchising," commented: "Having built a successful international franchise network myself, I understand the challenges of balancing global brand standards with local market needs. This merger creates the comprehensive solution the industry has been waiting for."

Measurable Performance Through Unified Analytics

The integrated platform provides franchisors with unified dashboards tracking ROI across every marketing touchpoint, including:

Franchise lead generation costs and conversion rates

Franchisee recruitment effectiveness

Local store traffic and revenue impact

Brand sentiment analysis

Global PR reach and engagement

This board-level visibility enables franchise leadership teams and investors to make data-driven growth decisions with unprecedented clarity.

Comprehensive Service Offering

The combined company's services include:

Franchise Recruitment Marketing : Targeted campaigns to attract qualified franchisees globally

: Targeted campaigns to attract qualified franchisees globally Local SEO and Marketing : Ensuring each franchise location dominates local search results

: Ensuring each franchise location dominates local search results AI-Optimised Content : Creating content that performs across traditional search, answer engines, and AI platforms

: Creating content that performs across traditional search, answer engines, and AI platforms Digital PR and Reputation Management : Building and protecting franchise brand reputation worldwide

: Building and protecting franchise brand reputation worldwide Performance Marketing : Data-driven advertising campaigns with measurable ROI

: Data-driven advertising campaigns with measurable ROI Brand Consistency Systems: Tools ensuring marketing alignment across all franchise locations

Supporting International Expansion

The merger particularly benefits:

European franchisors expanding into USA, South America, and Australia markets

USA franchisors entering UK, European, and international markets

Franchisees seeking to implement proven growth strategies from global markets

Entrepreneurs evaluating franchise opportunities across multiple territories

"International franchise expansion requires deep understanding of local markets combined with proven global systems," added Peleva. "Our merged capabilities eliminate the traditional barriers to international growth, whether that's navigating regulatory differences, adapting to local consumer behavior, or managing multi-currency marketing budgets."

About the new Franchise Fame

Franchise Fame is a global leader in integrated franchise growth systems, combining award-winning marketing expertise with AI-powered technology to help franchise networks expand internationally while maintaining local market dominance. The new Franchise Fame brings together decades of franchise marketing, brand building, and digital innovation expertise. The leadership team has collectively won multiple global awards in franchise marketing, PR, and digital innovation, establishing the company as the trusted growth partner for ambitious franchise networks worldwide.

For franchisors and franchisees seeking to accelerate growth through integrated marketing solutions, visit franchisefame.com or contact the team directly to explore how Franchise Fame can transform your franchise network's performance.





Quick Facts:

Combined expertise serving 4,000+ franchisors globally

Operations in UK, USA, Europe, Australia, and South America

The first franchise promotion platform optimising for ChatGPT, Google SGE, and Perplexity alongside traditional SEO

Award-winning leadership team with proven franchise success records

Unified analytics dashboard providing complete marketing ROI visibility



