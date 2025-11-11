Archivas ($RCHV) Launches Production-Ready Proof-of-Space-and-Time Blockchain for Decentralized Farming

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archivas announced the launch of its production-ready Layer-1 blockchain network powered by Proof-of-Space-and-Time (PoST), a consensus model that enables decentralized "farming" using unused disk storage instead of energy-intensive mining or capital-intensive staking. Participants, known as farmers, earn the network’s native token, $RCHV, by allocating available storage and contributing to network security and operations.





Archivas is a next-generation Proof-of-Space-and-Time blockchain focused on sustainability, fairness, and open participation. By eliminating the need for expensive hardware or staked capital, Archivas enables everyday users, developers, and storage providers to participate in decentralized infrastructure.

Built from the ground up as a standalone blockchain, Archivas introduces a sustainable and highly efficient alternative to Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Rather than requiring GPUs, ASICs, or staked capital.





Archivas leverages two complementary mechanisms:

Proof-of-Space, where farmers create cryptographic plots that allocate storage.

Proof-of-Time, where Verifiable Delay Functions ensure fairness and verifiable sequential ordering.

The model draws inspiration from the Chia research standard while improving accessibility, simplicity, and developer readiness.

The network’s test environment, archivas-devnet-v4, has operated publicly for more than 25 days. During this period, the network processed over 64,000 blocks and 1,160 transactions, with active farmers contributing more than 55 GB of plotted storage capacity.





Network Specifications:

• Consensus: Proof-of-Space-and-Time (PoST)

• Native Token: $RCHV

• Block Reward: 20 RCHV

• Block Time: ~20–30 seconds

• Current Network: archivas-devnet-v4 (public testnet)

Archivas offers performance and usability benefits for multiple audiences:

For Users

• Fast block confirmations (~25 seconds)

• Low transaction fees (~0.001 RCHV)

• Ed25519 signature cryptography

• BIP39 mnemonic-based wallet recovery

For Developers

• Public RPC API: https://seed.archivas.ai

• TypeScript SDK with wallet and transaction support

• Open-source Explorer

• CORS-enabled for seamless dApp and web integration

For Farmers

• Permissionless participation — anyone with storage can join

• Energy-efficient farming — no GPUs or ASICs required

• Fair distribution — more storage equals more reward

• Predictable yield — fixed 20 RCHV per block

Current Network Metrics (Testnet)

Block Height: 64,000+

Total Supply: ~1,280,000 RCHV

Active Farmers: 2 servers

Plot Space: ~55 GB (7 k28 plots)

Block Time: ~25 seconds

Difficulty: 1,000,000+

Transactions: 1,160+



Archivas also offers a complete open-source stack for developers, including core blockchain code, a TypeScript SDK, and a block explorer. Metrics and network insights are publicly accessible through its Grafana dashboard.

"With Archivas, anyone can farm from home, contribute to decentralization, and earn $RCHV by simply sharing storage space,” said the Archivas development team. “Our goal is to remove barriers to participation without sacrificing security or scalability.”





For Builders and Contributors:

Archivas offers a complete open-source stack for developers who want to build applications, wallets, and analytics tools:

• Core Blockchain: github.com/ArchivasNetwork/archivas

• TypeScript SDK: github.com/ArchivasNetwork/archivas-sdk

Public dashboards and metrics are also available at the Grafana node monitor: http://57.129.148.132:3001

As Archivas moves from public testnet into mainnet preparation, the project positions itself as one of the most accessible, developer-friendly, and energy-efficient Layer-1 blockchains available today.

