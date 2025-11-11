India Gabapentin Market Analysis Report 2025: Rising Demand for Extended-Release Formulations Amid Rising Prevalence of Neuropathic Disorders Fueling Expansion - Forecast and Opportunities to 2031

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Gabapentin Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2021-2031F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Gabapentin Market was valued at USD 74.52 Million in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 108.57 Million by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 6.31%



The gabapentin market in India has experienced steady growth over the past decade, largely driven by an expanding prevalence of neurological conditions such as epilepsy, neuropathic pain, and anxiety disorders. As the Indian healthcare system continues to advance in diagnostic capabilities and accessibility, more patients are being identified and treated for these chronic conditions, generating higher demand for gabapentin formulations.





Generic versions of gabapentin dominate the Indian market, owing to competitive pricing and widespread patent expirations. Domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers, particularly mid tier and regional firms, offer cost effective versions, making the drug highly accessible even in semi urban and rural areas. In contrast, branded versions, though less dominant, remain favored in private hospitals and specialist clinics where brand recognition and perceived quality often influence prescribing habits.



Regulatory mechanisms in India emphasize affordability and price control, with periodic revisions to the National List of Essential Medicines and oversight by the authorities helping to keep gabapentin pricing favorable. This supportive regulatory environment is instrumental in ensuring stable market prices and steady volumes. Therapeutically, gabapentin is widely prescribed both as an adjunct to conventional antiepileptic therapies and as a frontline treatment for certain neuropathic pain conditions like diabetic neuropathy and post herpetic neuralgia. In geriatric populations, especially, physicians often prefer gabapentin due to its relatively mild side effect profile compared to other options.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Neuropathic Disorders



The rising prevalence of neuropathic disorders is a significant factor propelling the growth of the gabapentin market in India. Neuropathic pain results from damage or dysfunction in the nervous system and is commonly associated with conditions such as diabetes, shingles, spinal cord injuries, and multiple sclerosis.

Gabapentin, as an effective treatment for such conditions, has seen increasing use across both urban and rural healthcare settings. India is witnessing a surge in lifestyle-related diseases that often lead to neuropathic complications. One of the primary contributors is the rising burden of diabetes. An estimated 77 million adults in India are currently living with diabetes, many of whom experience diabetic neuropathy - a key indication for gabapentin use. This growing diabetic population continues to fuel demand for effective and affordable pain management therapies.



Another contributing factor is the increase in the aging population, which is more vulnerable to neurological disorders. Around 8.6% of India's population is aged 60 years and above, a segment highly prone to conditions like post-herpetic neuralgia and peripheral nerve damage. As life expectancy increases, this demographic is expected to expand, directly impacting the demand for gabapentin.



Increased awareness and better diagnostic capabilities have also led to higher identification rates of chronic nerve-related pain disorders. With more patients being correctly diagnosed, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, prescriptions of gabapentin have become more frequent. As these trends continue, gabapentin's role in neuropathic pain management is expected to grow steadily in the Indian pharmaceutical market.



Key Market Challenges

Prescription Misuse and Dependency Risks



Prescription misuse and dependency risks are emerging challenges in the India gabapentin market. Although gabapentin is not classified as a controlled substance in most parts of India, its increasing availability and off-label usage have raised concerns among healthcare professionals. Originally developed as an anticonvulsant, gabapentin is now frequently prescribed for neuropathic pain, anxiety, and other conditions, some of which fall outside its primary indication.

Misuse often involves taking higher doses than prescribed or combining gabapentin with opioids, sedatives, or alcohol to enhance euphoric effects. This behavior poses serious health risks such as respiratory depression, cognitive impairment, and increased risk of overdose. A recent study estimated that around 6% of patients prescribed gabapentin in India had used it inappropriately at some point during their treatment.



Another concerning trend is the increasing co-prescription of gabapentin with opioids in chronic pain management. Around 18% of patients receiving opioid therapy in urban Indian clinics were also prescribed gabapentin. While this combination is sometimes medically justified, it can increase the potential for abuse and adverse effects if not carefully monitored.

Gabapentin is perceived by some patients as a safer alternative to opioids, which can lead to self-medication or unauthorized use, particularly in areas where regulation is weak. This has prompted calls from some public health experts for stricter guidelines on gabapentin prescribing and monitoring. If left unaddressed, the misuse and dependency risks could prompt regulatory intervention, tighter prescribing limits, and reputational damage for brands, potentially constraining market growth in the coming years.



Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Extended-Release Formulations



The rising demand for extended-release (ER) formulations of gabapentin in India reflects a broader shift in patient and physician preferences toward improved treatment adherence and symptom control. ER versions offer the advantage of once-daily dosing, reducing pill burden and enhancing compliance, especially in patients with chronic conditions like diabetic neuropathy and post-herpetic neuralgia.



A growing number of prescribers are opting for ER formulations in elderly patients and those managing long-term pain, where stable plasma levels are critical. Around 42% of neurologists in tier-1 Indian cities have reported increased use of ER gabapentin in their practice, primarily for neuropathic pain. The demand is particularly strong among geriatric patients who often struggle with multiple daily dosing schedules.



In the branded generics market, ER formulations account for an estimated 15% of total gabapentin sales volume in India, a figure that has been steadily rising over the past three years. This upward trend is driven by better patient adherence, fewer side effects from peak-dose fluctuations, and growing availability through both hospital and retail channels. Pharmaceutical companies in India are also investing in developing fixed-dose combinations that include ER gabapentin with complementary agents like methylcobalamin, aiming to enhance therapeutic outcomes and differentiate their offerings in a crowded generics space.



As India's healthcare system places greater focus on chronic disease management and patient-centric care, ER gabapentin formulations are expected to gain wider adoption across both public and private healthcare segments, supported by clinician preference and patient convenience.

