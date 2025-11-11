Scouting America Honors Our Heroes on Veterans Day

IRVING, TX, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America proudly joins the nation in honoring the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. On this Veterans Day, we express our deepest gratitude for their sacrifice, courage, and unwavering commitment to protecting the freedoms we all cherish.

For more than a century, Scouting America has instilled values of duty, service, and leadership in young people across the country. Principles that mirror the dedication shown by our veterans. Many Scouts have gone on to serve in uniform, continuing a legacy of service that strengthens our communities and our nation.

“Veterans exemplify the Scout Oath and Scout Law in action,” said Roger Krone, president and chief scout executive of Scouting America. “Their selfless service inspires our youth to live with honor, integrity, and a sense of responsibility to others. Just as Scouts pledge to help other people at all times and to be trustworthy, loyal, and brave, veterans have lived those values in the most profound way and often at great personal sacrifice. Their example reminds us that service is not just a word, but a lifelong commitment to something greater than oneself.

Scouting America encourages all members and families to take time today to thank a veteran, participate in local ceremonies, and reflect on the importance of service. Together, we honor those who have defended our nation and celebrate the values that unite us.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding in 1910.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

Attachment