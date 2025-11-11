New Religious Nonfiction Poses Afterlife Questions With Life-Changing Effects For Readers

Charleston, SC, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Would you live your life differently if you knew more about the relationship God wants with you?

Palmetto Publishing and author M.E. O’Brien proudly announce the release of the latter’s work, Seeking God—a thought-provoking and evocative guide through one man’s near-death experience and how what he learned during those moments changed the rest of his life.

At 19, author M.E. O’Brien had a near-death experience. He traveled to heaven and back—and now he’s hoping to help others answer the questions God asked him beyond the veil.

“Through years of reading and research, I have found that the two questions that God posed to me are asked verbatim of almost all other near-death experiencers,” informed the author. “These questions might surprise you, and the purpose of this book is to ask: would you live your life differently if you knew these questions now, before your death?”

With hope in every word and a mission to save souls before they pass from this world, Seeking God will teach readers how to live with purpose and humility in the present. It also helps the faithful (or nonbelievers who wish to change) cultivate a divine relationship founded on trust and surrender.

Through rich storytelling and spiritual insight, Seeking God reminds us that God is already present in our lives. But it’s our responsibility to seek Him.

Seeking God is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

M.E. O’Brien encountered a profound near-death experience in 1970 as a nineteen-year-old college student. Since then, he has spent his life exploring its meaning—living across the U.S. and around the world, connecting deeply with diverse people and cultures. His lifelong search to understand his moment with God has culminated in this book. Through it, he hopes to inspire readers to recognize that their relationship with God is personal, direct, and always within reach.

About the Book:

After a life-changing near-death experience, M.E. O’Brien reveals the two questions many say God asks in the afterlife—and challenges readers to reflect on them now. Seeking God is a profound invitation to explore your relationship with the divine, live with purpose, and recognize God’s constant presence in your life. With clarity and compassion, O’Brien offers a timeless message: it is up to us to seek Him, even when the path is hard

Title: Seeking God

Author: M.E. O’Brien

Publisher: Palmetto Publishing

Publication date: October 2025

ISBN-13:

Pbk: 9798318800412 Eb: 9798318800429

Available for interviews: Author, M.E. O’Brien

