Yukon Charlie’s Debuts New Line of High-Performance Ski & Snowboard Goggles Built for Clarity, Comfort, and Confidence on the Mountain

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Charlie’s, a member of the Helio Outdoors family of brands and a leader in performance-driven winter sports gear, announced the debut of its 2025 Snow Goggle Collection, featuring four new models — Ropeline, Headwall, Ptarmigan, and Powderhound — plus a Ropeline Replacement Yellow Lens for variable light conditions. Engineered with advanced optical technology and athlete-driven design, this new line delivers elevated visibility, comfort, and performance for every skier and snowboarder on the mountain.

At the heart of the collection is MEZ Enhanced Optics, which reduces glare and boosts contrast to make terrain details pop in any light. All models feature anti-fog and anti-scratch coatings, helmet compatibility, 100% UVA/UVB protection, and triple-layered ultra-comfort foam for a secure, all-day fit.

The new Yukon Charlie’s Snow Goggle Collection is available now at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and YukonCharlies.com.

“Our new goggle line represents the next evolution in mountain eyewear — combining comfort, clarity, and customization,” said Carmen Evola, CEO at Yukon Charlie’s parent company, Helio Outdoors. “Each model is designed to meet real-world demands, whether you’re chasing powder, carving groomers, or just starting out. These goggles are built for skiers and riders who expect performance and style in equal measure.”

YUKON CHARLIE’S NEW 2025 SNOW GOGGLE COLLECTION

Ropeline Snow Goggle: Available in Midnight Topo and Snow Leopard

Built for peak performance and all-day versatility, the Ropeline Snow Goggle features MEZ Enhanced Optics and a magnetic removable lens system that makes switching lenses fast and effortless. With anti-fog and anti-scratch coatings, a Free-Flow Vent System, and helmet-compatible fit, Ropeline ensures clarity and comfort in all conditions. The triple-layered ultra-soft foam delivers pressure-free comfort, while the adjustable no-slip grip strap keeps everything secure.



Headwall Snow Goggle: Available in Bluebird and Flamingo

From first-timers to seasoned pros, the Headwall Snow Goggle is built to perform across all terrain. MEZ Enhanced Optics enhance contrast and clarity, while the Free-Flow Vent System and anti-fog lens coating maintain clear vision through changing weather. Designed for maximum comfort and stability, Headwall’s triple-layered foam and no-slip strap deliver dependable performance run-after-run.



Ptarmigan Snow Goggle: Available in Midnight Topo

Engineered for skiers and riders who demand precision and comfort, the Ptarmigan features MEZ Enhanced Optics for superior clarity and contrast, plus anti-fog protection and a Free-Flow Vent System for consistent visibility. The ergonomic design, helmet compatibility, and triple-layer comfort foam make Ptarmigan an ideal companion for long days on the mountain.



Powderhound Youth Snow Goggle: Available in Geo Frost and Glacier Topo

Built for young skiers and snowboarders, the Powderhound delivers a wide, crystal-clear view with its spherical lens and anti-fog technology. Triple-layered comfort foam ensures a soft, secure fit that lasts all day, while Free-Flow ventilation and UVA/UVB protection provide dependable performance in any weather. Powderhound keeps kids comfortable, confident, and ready for every turn.



Ropeline Replacement Yellow Lens

Designed for low-light conditions, the Ropeline Replacement Yellow Lens enhances visibility, contrast, and depth perception when the sky is overcast, or snow is falling. Featuring anti-fog and anti-scratch protection plus 100% UVA/UVB coverage, it’s the ideal companion lens for adapting to any mountain condition. Compatible with Ropeline Snow Goggle.

For more information on the full product range, visit www.yukoncharlies.com or follow @YukonCharlies on social media, and check out our videos on YouTube.

About Yukon Charlie’s

A member of the Helio Outdoors family of brands, Yukon Charlie’s was founded on innovation and a passion for the outdoors and designs premium winter gear that blends performance, comfort, and adventure-ready durability. From snowshoes to ski accessories, Yukon Charlie’s empowers outdoor enthusiasts to embrace every season with confidence and style. #FindYourSnow.

