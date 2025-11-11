Virtual Biopsy Market to Grow at 14.5% CAGR by 2034, Driven by Rising Adoption of Non-Invasive Diagnostic Imaging Solutions

Ottawa, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual biopsy market size was valued at USD 0.77 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 2.96 billion by 2034, rising at a 14.5% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

This market is rising because non-invasive, high-accuracy diagnostic imaging solutions are gaining rapid clinical acceptance, reducing the risks and costs of traditional tissue biopsies.

Key Takeaways:

North America dominated the global virtual biopsy market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By target therapeutic area, the oncological disorders segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

By type of cancer targeted, the breast cancer segment held a significant share in 2024.

By type of cancer targeted, the prostate cancer segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the studied years.

By type of imaging technologies, the computed tomography segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By type of imaging technologies, the magnetic resonance imaging segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.

By end users, the hospital and clinics segment held the highest share of the market in 2024.

By end users, the diagnostic centers segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the predicted timeframe.



Market Overview:

What are the Factors Driving the Virtual Biopsy Market Globally?

The global virtual biopsy market epitomizes a change of approach in diagnostic medicine, combining sophisticated imaging (MRI, CT, ultrasound, OCT) and AI-based analytics to evaluate tissue morphology and pathology without the need for invasive tissue removal. Increasing incidences of cancers, advances in preventive and precision medicine programs, increasing availability of telehealth and remote diagnostics, as well as the continual integration of AI into imaging workflows, are key drivers of the global virtual biopsy market. Virtual biopsy technologies are poised to gain traction as a more strategic option to traditional biopsy practices, as patients and healthcare providers alike seek reduced invasiveness, expedited care, and improved affordability.

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details Market Size in 2024 USD 0.77 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 2.96 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 14.5 % Leading Region North America Top Key Players Hologic, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Pjilips N.V., FUJIPFILMS Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi, Ltd

Major Growth Drivers:

What is Driving the Growth of Virtual Biopsy Market?

Increasing incidence of cancer: As the global burden of cancer increases, clinicians look to non-invasive diagnostics that enable early detection and inform treatment decisions; virtual biopsy has developed to meet those needs.

As the global burden of cancer increases, clinicians look to non-invasive diagnostics that enable early detection and inform treatment decisions; virtual biopsy has developed to meet those needs. Improved imaging technologies and AI-enabled analytics: Advances in high resolution imaging (MRI, CT, ultrasound, OCT) and the use of machine learning algorithms have improved characterisation of tissue without the need for tissue biopsy or sampling.

Advances in high resolution imaging (MRI, CT, ultrasound, OCT) and the use of machine learning algorithms have improved characterisation of tissue without the need for tissue biopsy or sampling. Patient-centric, cost-effective healthcare: Virtual biopsy methods reduce procedure-related adverse events and complication rates, speed up turnaround time, and limit the need for repeat invasive biopsies, enhancing health care efficiencies and appealing to patients.

Virtual biopsy methods reduce procedure-related adverse events and complication rates, speed up turnaround time, and limit the need for repeat invasive biopsies, enhancing health care efficiencies and appealing to patients. Expanding telemedicine and remote diagnostic capabilities: As monitoring patients remotely and tele-health become increasingly mainstream , virtual biopsy represents a diagnostic capability that fits into remote work flows further expanding the addressable market.

As monitoring patients remotely and , virtual biopsy represents a diagnostic capability that fits into remote work flows further expanding the addressable market. Shift to personalisation and precision medicine: The health care ecosystem is shifting from one size fits all or generic treatment strategies to more tailored therapies, and virtual biopsy data indicates pathology or tissue characterisation using non-invasive and multi-modal data to inform treatments tailored for patients.



Key Drifts:

What are the Emerging Trends Virtual Biopsy is Demonstrating?

Use of multi-modal imaging platforms: Majority of virtual biopsy uses these platforms made up of MRI , CT imaging, ultrasound/optical coherence tomography, and artificial intelligence analytics, to introduce a non-invasive “virtual histology” process that resembles traditional biopsy slides.

Majority of , CT imaging, ultrasound/optical coherence tomography, and artificial intelligence analytics, to introduce a non-invasive “virtual histology” process that resembles traditional biopsy slides. Expanding into therapeutic areas beyond oncology: Cancer continues to be a key focus of research in virtual biopsy but, it has now expanded into cardiovascular, neurological, and gastroenterological studies, growing the market.

Cancer continues to be a key focus of research in virtual biopsy but, it has now expanded into cardiovascular, neurological, and gastroenterological studies, growing the market. Cloud-based and remote-to-point of care solutions: Mobile imaging devices, cloud-based analytics, and remote reporting, are bringing virtual biopsy solutions beyond tertiary hospitals to out-patient clinic locations and non-healthcare provider locations.

Mobile imaging devices, cloud-based analytics, and remote reporting, are bringing virtual biopsy solutions beyond tertiary hospitals to out-patient clinic locations and non-healthcare provider locations. Regulatory and reimbursement good faith: As virtual biopsy technologies developing and maturing, the regulators and payers are moving towards frameworks for AI-based diagnostics and non-invasive biopsy workflows which will ease the burden of entry to market.

Significant Challenge:

Despite the promise, albeit it faces challenges to overcome. These include limited large-scale clinical outcome data and variability in imaging protocols and algorithm performance as well as limited standardisation across centres, which ultimately leads to clinician scepticism in adopting new technologies. Similarly, the cost of advanced imaging equipment, AI software integration, and upgrading infrastructure is a barrier, especially for smaller or resource-poor facilities. If robust reimbursements pathways and evidence of cost-effectiveness do not exist, it may be anticipated that the uptake of new technology will take longer than previously anticipated, irrespective of speed or availability of technology capabilities.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the leader in the virtual biopsy market and is projected to have the largest share during the forecast period. Their first-place position is based on several factors including a highly advanced healthcare system, rapid adoption of advanced imaging and artificial intelligence technology, a favourable reimbursement landscape, and substantial public and private investment in research and development.

The United States in particular benefits from a large oncology population, a strong clinical trial network, and regulatory pathways to promote innovation in diagnostic imaging. High rates of digital health and telemedicine adoption will further support the market for virtual biopsies. As major players begin developing commercial applications, North America will become the leader in driving adoption of this technology on a global scale.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growth geographical segment in the virtual biopsy market. Their growth is underpinned by increasing healthcare spending, increasing cancer rates, expanding access to diagnostic imaging infrastructure, and government incentives towards early detection and preventative care. The expanding middle-class settlers in countries like China and India, alongside rapid establishment of a private health and diagnostic infrastructure will provide further incentive to adopt non-invasive imaging tools in the oncology space. Additionally, lower baseline adoption and untapped potential support accelerated growth in this region compared to more mature markets.

Segmental Insights:

By Therapeutic Area:

The oncological disorders section had the most significant share in the virtual biopsy market in 2024. As a result of ongoing demand for effective cancer diagnostics, the oncological disorders section had the highest share in the virtual biopsy market in 2024. Oncology has a strong clinical preference for early detection and non-invasive monitoring, making the virtual biopsy timely in this space.

By Type of Cancer:

In 2024, among the various cancer types, the breast-cancer segment had the largest share of the market due to high volumes of screening, ongoing public awareness campaigns, and the implementation of minimally invasive diagnostic workflows in breast imaging. Virtual biopsy methods in breast oncology provide a more patient-friendly option than traditional biopsy methods.

The fastest growing segment in the market during the timeframe studied will be prostate cancer segment in terms of specific cancer types. The prostate cancer segment is poised to grow fastest, fuelled by the aging global male population, increased screening rates, and rising preferences for non-invasive diagnostics that reduce complications associated with biopsy. Virtual biopsy solutions for prostate imaging and AI-based lesion characterization are gaining traction in this segment.

By Type of Imaging Technology:

In 2024, CT-based imaging accounted for the largest share of the virtual biopsy technologies market. This is due to their widespread accessibility, high volume of imaging in clinical settings, and established infrastructure of departments providing diagnostic imaging services. CT enables high-resolution morphological imaging which becomes the basis for virtual biopsy workflows.

Magnetic resonance imaging is expected to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years. The magnetic resonance imaging segment is expected to grow fastest, stemming from advances in AI-augmented MRI, increased soft-tissue contrast, multi-parametric imaging capability, and growing use of MRI for functional and molecular-level tissue characterization. These strengths of magnetic resonance imaging provide MRI with the position of being the optimal backbone for virtual biopsy solutions.

By End Users:

The hospital and clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The hospital & clinics end-user segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, as these facilities have all the necessary imaging infrastructure, specialist personnel and incorporated diagnostic workflows required to deploy virtual biopsy technology. It is the large hospitals that drive more rapid adoption of advanced imaging and AI-enabled diagnostics.

The diagnostic centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Diagnostic centres are expected to be the fastest growing segment in the years to come, as they continue to upgrade imaging equipment, incorporate AI-based analysis to manage imaging results, and extend their services into outpatient and community settings. diagnostic centres also provide growth potential for the adoption of virtual biopsy outside of traditional large hospital systems.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Hologic, Inc. obtained CE-mark approval for its Airm Contrast Biopsy Software, which combines contrast-enhanced mammography with accurate lesion targeting to streamline biopsy procedures, marking progression toward non-invasive diagnostics in breast care.



Virtual Biopsy Market Key Players List:

Hologic, Inc

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

CONMED Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Pjilips N.V.

FUJIPFILMS Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Hitachi, Ltd



Segments Covered in the Report

By Target therapeutic area

Oncological disorders

Neurological disorders

Cardiovascular disorders

Ophthalmological disorders

Endocrine disorders

Gastrointestinal disorders

Others



By Type of cancer targeted

Solid malignancies

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Prostate cancer

Colorectal cancer

Brain cancer

Others



By Type of imaging technologies

Magnetic resonance imaging

Computed tomography

X-ray

Others

By End users

Hospitals and clinics

Research institutes

Diagnostic centers

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



