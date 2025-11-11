Vesper Holdings Expands its Student Housing Portfolio in Missouri with Acquisition of The Den

New York NY, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vesper Holdings ("Vesper"), a privately held real estate investment firm based in New York City, is pleased to announce its latest student housing acquisition – The Den, located near the University of Missouri. Vesper, in partnership with an institutional investor, acquired The Den in an off-market transaction. Including this purchase, Vesper has completed over $1 billion in student housing transactions over the past 16 months.

Built in 2014, The Den is a four-story, 522-bed, purpose-built student housing community. The property offers a diverse unit mix including two- and four-bedroom unit floor plans – all with bed-to-bath parity. Residents of The Den enjoy a host of top-tier amenities, including fully furnished apartments, a resort-style pool, fitness center, community lounge with clubhouse and game room, basketball courts, computer room, study rooms, outside kitchen & grilling station, outdoor firepits, hammock/lounge garden, dog park, and TV lounge.

“This acquisition reflects our disciplined strategy of targeting top-tier university markets where supply–demand dynamics are exceptionally favorable,” said Isaac Sitt, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Vesper Holdings. “We’re excited to expand our student housing portfolio in Columbia and continue delivering exceptional value to our investors through this transaction.”

Vesper’s student housing portfolio is the 8th-largest in the United States. Vesper’s portfolio, including The Den, is managed by Vesper’s subsidiary property management company – CLS Living (“CLS”). CLS currently manages over 35,000 student housing beds across 34 university markets.

About Vesper Holdings

Founded by Elliot J. Tamir and Isaac J. Sitt, Vesper Holdings is a privately held real estate investment firm based in New York City. Vesper Holdings’ diverse portfolio includes student housing, retail, mixed-use, office buildings and parking structures. Vesper Holdings ranks as one of the top 10 largest student housing owners in the United States. Its real estate portfolio consists of 54 properties, including over 25,000 student housing beds.

