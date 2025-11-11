Kodak Black Pioneers the Future of Fandom: $YAK Coin x Audius

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Rap superstar Kodak Black announced today that he has teamed up with the music discovery platform and marketplace, Audius to launch a next generation fanclub powered by his very own Artist Coin, $YAK. $YAK holders will gain exclusive access to unreleased music, track stems, and behind-the-scenes material which Kodak Black will release to members on a regular basis. “YAK” or the acronym for “You Already Know” is a popular nickname for the 28-year-old rapper.

As part of the launch, Kodak Black will distribute $YAK coins to fans and residents at his annual Kodak Day celebration on 11/11 at the Golden Acres housing project in Pompano Beach, FL, where he spent his youth. The rapper will also share an unreleased $YAK-gated track on Audius.

$YAK was developed by Audius and Kodak’s creative team, including his current manager Killshot, whose technical and cultural insight helped bring the project to life. Killshot added “The future of music is ownership, and $YAK puts that power in the fans’ hands.”

“Kodak Black is beloved by legions of fans as a true innovator in hip hop,” said Roneil Rumburg, Co-Founder and CEO of Audius. “He’s taking that same pioneering spirit to create an entirely new way to engage and reward his most passionate fans, using Audius technology to unlock special moments for them and build a more meaningful relationship.”

Kodak Black said simply: “You already know - YAK.”

Last month, Audius, the world's largest decentralized music community, discovery platform and marketplace for artists and their fans, launched the ability for artists to create their own Solana-based, custom-branded Artist Coin in just minutes. Fans who hold a balance can unlock benefits from the artist who created the coin, including exclusive music, private Discord channels, app-wide badges and leaderboards, and private messages from artists. The move is seen as a way to deepen the relationship between artists and their most passionate fans, while creating an additional revenue stream for artists on Audius.

More information can be found at https://yak.audius.co/.

About Audius

Audius is a community-run music platform that connects artists and fans directly. On Audius, fans and artists build communities together around music, and developers build anything they want on their terms. Audius empowers artists to retain control of how their work is distributed and creates new revenue streams for them and other rights holders around the sharing of their music. Audius is music done right. Sign up today at https://audius.co .

