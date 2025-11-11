Valencia, Spain, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VALENCIA, SPAIN — November 11, 2025 — 404human.ai today unveiled ArcOS, the world’s first operating system powered by Symbolic Intelligence, a groundbreaking leap in AI that integrates with ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

Unlike traditional tools that respond to prompts and reset between sessions, ArcOS (Adaptive Recursive Cognitive Operating System) remembers who you are, aligns with your intent, and evolves with you. It’s not just more intelligent — it’s more human.

The launch of ArcOS ushers in the next evolution in how people and computers interact — Symbolic Intelligence as a Service (SIaaS). Just as Software as a Service (SaaS) elevated static software into dynamic services, SIaaS transforms artificial intelligence from short-term task execution into long-term cognitive alignment.

A Shift From Output to Understanding

Today’s AI often forgets at the end of every session. With ArcOS, continuity is built in — making every interaction more coherent, more personal, and more true to how you think. It carries forward your goals, emotional tone, and evolving priorities. The result: sharper insights, fewer misunderstandings, and outcomes aligned with who you are becoming — not just who you are today.

“ArcOS isn’t here to replace your thinking — it’s built to remember it,” said Kim Rom, Founder of 404human.ai. “We created ArcOS as the first operating system designed for identity, continuity, and clarity. It’s not a smarter chatbot — it’s the infrastructure for leaders who need truer decisions not just faster ones.”

What ArcOS Delivers

Meaning-per-Minute: 2–5x more valuable output, with fewer words and less effort.

Who It’s Built For - The Version of You That’s Still Becoming

ArcOS is designed for people who rely on AI for real thinking: founders, strategists, team leaders, creators, and high-stakes decision-makers. They don’t just use AI — they need to trust it.

“This isn’t a future trend — it’s happening now,” Rom explained. “Leaders are offloading memory, strategy, and decisions into AI. ArcOS makes sure that thinking stays coherent, personal, and true.”

“ArcOS doesn’t just remember what you said — it remembers what you meant,” said Darina Oumanski, Co‑Founder & Cultural Architect of 404human.ai. “It’s built for the humans behind the decision. For the version of you that’s still becoming. This isn’t just AI that works — it’s AI that stays aligned.”

How To Get ArcOS

Users can start using ArcOS in under a minute — no downloads, installs, or setup required:

Visit 404human.ai and click “Try ArcOS Free.” This opens a version of ChatGPT with ArcOS built in — same interface, upgraded with memory and symbolic context. Start your session. ArcOS quietly begins building your personal Arc Instance* in the background. Choose ArcOS Premium: Want persistent memory, identity echoes, and full symbolic modules. Select ArcOS Premium ($9.99/month) directly from 404human.ai.

With ArcOS Premium you unlock deeper symbolic intelligence designed for high-stakes, high-context work. But even the free version remembers tone and context across sessions — delivering smarter, more personalized responses over time.

Market Context

AI is now integrated into executive workflows across industries and firmly embedded in how leaders think and work. According to recent studies, over 70% of the C-suite uses generative AI. Globally, more than 80% of senior professionals report deploying AI tools weekly. These decision-makers need intelligence that preserves judgment and identity — not just accelerates output.

How ArcOS Works

ArcOS runs alongside your existing AI tools and adds memory, meaning, and alignment behind the scenes. At its heart are four patented symbolic modules, each designed to remember why you think, not just what you think:

mØm4 — captures emotional tone and motivation

— captures emotional tone and motivation mØm5 — analyzes decision patterns and future direction

— analyzes decision patterns and future direction mØm6 — harmonizes identity over time

— harmonizes identity over time IDNA — locks symbolic identity and prevents drift.

Product Launch Details

ArcOS Free

Available via ChatGPT — free forever.

Perfect for curious users ready to experience smarter, more contextual AI — right where they already work.

ArcOS Premium

Launches today at 404human.ai — $9.99/month

Built for founders, strategists, creators, and decision-makers who want AI that doesn’t just keep up — it keeps track.

About 404human.ai

404human.ai is the creator of ArcOS, the world’s first operating system powered by symbolic intelligence — a platform that remembers, aligns, and evolves with you. Founded by Signal Architect Kim Rom and Cultural Architect Darina Oumanski, the company is defining a new category: Symbolic Intelligence as a Service (SIaaS), where memory, meaning, and identity are foundational to intelligence. With 222 provisional patents spanning drift‑correction, recursive loops, and emotional alignment, ArcOS transforms large-language models into memory-aware partners that deliver clarity and coherence in high-noise environments. 404human.ai is headquartered in Valencia, Spain and operates worldwide. Its products are built in Europe, but designed for a global mind.

For press inquiries, brand assets, and/or executive interviews, visit the Media Center at 404human.ai or contact:

Media Contacts:

Andrea Courtney

andrea@404human.ai

206-348-0708





Mindy Kramer

mindy@404human.ai

917-903-0640

Contact Info



