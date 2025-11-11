Biotech Ingredients Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 94.01 Billion by 2032 -Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biotech Ingredients Market is estimated to be valued at USD 55.21 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 94.01 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2025 to 2032. This substantial growth is fueled by the growing adoption of biotechnology across the pharmaceutical, agricultural, and food industries, alongside increasing consumer demand for natural and sustainable ingredients. The widening scope of applications across multiple sectors is anticipated to further accelerate market expansion over the forecast period.

Global Biotech Ingredients Market Key Takeaways

Monoclonal antibodies segment is set to dominate the industry, accounting for a market share of 34.5% in 2025.

Based on source, microbial fermentation segment is projected to hold nearly one-fourth of the global biotech ingredients market share in 2025.

Mammalian expression systems lead the biotech ingredients industry, accounting for over one-third of the market in 2025.

North America is slated to remain the undisputed market leader, holding nearly 37.3% of the global biotech ingredients industry share by 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 27.3% in 2025, is poised to emerge as a hotbed for biotech ingredients companies during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Natural Ingredients Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest biotech ingredients market analysis highlights key factors driving industry growth. A major growth driver is the increasing demand for sustainable and natural ingredients.

Modern consumers are increasingly prioritizing health, environmental impact, and product transparency. This drives a shift from synthetic ingredients to natural and bio-based ones, thereby fostering growth of the biotech ingredients market.

Biotech ingredients are generally produced through eco-friendly processes like microbial fermentation, enzymatic synthesis, and cell cultures. This helps pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to reduce their environmental footprint as well as align with green manufacturing standards.

Complex Approvals and Manufacturing Issues Hamper Market Growth

The global biotech ingredients market outlook remains positive, owing to rising use in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other industries. However, complex regulations and lengthy approval processes may slow market growth during the forecast period.

Biotech ingredients often need several safety approvals, like cosmetic or pharmaceutical certifications. Getting these approvals takes a lot of time and money, which can delay product launches and make it hard for new companies to enter the market.

In addition, large-scale manufacturing of biotech ingredients remains a major challenge. Issues such as inconsistent yields, contamination risks, and unstable production processes increase costs and affect product quality. These challenges make it harder for companies to scale up production efficiently, which may hinder overall biotech ingredients market growth.

Advancements in Treatment Options Creating Growth Opportunities

Biotechnology innovations, such as genetic engineering, fermentation processes, and biocatalysis, are paving way for the production of high-quality biotech ingredients with greater efficiency as well as precision. These advancements are key to developing complex molecules like recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and growth factors, which are essential for applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and the food industry.

These innovations not only improve production capabilities but also drive the creation of new products and applications. They will likely help companies meet evolving market demands and create growth opportunities.

Emerging Biotech Ingredients Market Trends

Rising use of biotech ingredients in pharmaceutical and healthcare applications is boosting the target market. Biotech ingredients like peptides, proteins, and monoclonal antibodies are being increasingly used in drug formulations and targeted therapies. Thus, rising demand for biologics and biosimilars is fueling sales of biotech ingredients.

There is also a rising trend of using functional biotech ingredients like probiotics, specialized enzymes, and plant-based proteins in the food & beverage industry. This will further boost growth of the biotech ingredients market during the assessment period.

Growing interest in personalized medicine is expected to propel biotech ingredients market demand during the forecast period. Advances in genomics and biomarker research are encouraging the development of customized therapies, further driving the need for specialized biotech ingredients.

Expansion of the cosmetic and personal care industry is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for biotech ingredient manufacturers. This is due to rising adoption of bioengineered actives like hyaluronic acid, collagen, and vitamins in skincare and haircare products.

Analyst’s View

“The global biotech ingredients industry is set to grow steadily, owing to rising demand for natural and sustainable ingredients, expanding use in pharmaceutical and healthcare applications, supportive government policies, and advancements in biotechnology,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Biotech Ingredients Market

Event Description and Impact Sustainability and Climate Change Initiatives Description: Companies are implementing ESG policies that encourage the use of bio-based alternatives. Impact: This is increasing the demand for sustainable biotech ingredients that can replace traditional synthetic chemicals. Breakthrough Technologies in Synthetic Biology and Precision Fermentation Description: Advances in CRISPR gene editing are improving how biotech ingredients are developed as well as optimized. Impact: These technologies allow the creation of biotech ingredients that are higher in yield and lower in production cost. Post-Pandemic Health and Wellness Market Evolution Description: There is a rising trend toward personalized nutrition. Impact: This is driving demand for customized biotech ingredients designed to support personal health and wellness.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in biotech ingredients market report:

WuXi Biologics

Lonza

Samsung Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Catalent Biologics

AGC Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Patheon

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Rentschler Biopharma

Bachem

Evonik Health Care

CordenPharma

Kyowa Hakko Bio

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing



Key Developments

In June 2025, WuXi Biologics started construction of its new microbial manufacturing site in Chengdu. The facility will be used for commercial manufacturing of biotech ingredients like peptides, enzymes, plasmid DNA, antibody fragments, virus-like particles, and cytokines.

In March 2025, BASF Aroma Ingredients launched two new Isobionics biotech-based innovations. These include Isobionics Natural alpha-Humulene 90 and Isobionics Natural beta-Sinensal 20. They are produced using a novel fermentation process.

In February 2024, Evonik launched Vecollage Fortify L, a novel biotech-based vegan collagen for the beauty and personal care industry. This new launch will help the company meet growing demand for vegan collagen for applications like anti-aging and hydrating creams.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (Biotech-derived APIs)

Specialty Proteins

Hormones and Growth Factors

Therapeutic Enzymes

Blood Factors (Recombinant)

Nucleotides and Oligonucleotides

Biotech-Derived Polysaccharides

Amino Acids (Pharma Grade)

Others (Cytokines, etc.)



Source Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Microbial Fermentation

Cell Culture Based Sources

Recombinant DNA Technology

Synthetic Biology Derived Molecules

Expression System Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Mammalian Expression Systems

Microbial Expression Systems

Yeast Expression Systems

Plant Expression Systems

Insect Expression Systems





End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs/CDMOs)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes





Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



