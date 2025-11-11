DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC (AQSE: DXSP) Notification of Director / PDMR Dealing

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company” or “DXSP), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, has received notification that on 11 November, Mr Bob Sutcliffe, the Chairman, purchased 50,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 1.30p per share.

Following this transaction Mr Sutcliffe and his wife’s interest in DXS Ordinary Shares is 1,383,756 Ordinary Shares representing 2.16% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a)



Name



Mr. Robert Sutcliffe



2 Reason for the notification a)



Position/status



Chairman b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC b)



LEI







2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)















Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each Identification code ISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92 b)



Nature of the transaction



Purchase of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.30p 50,000 d)























Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e)



Date of the transaction







11 November 2025 f)



Place of the transaction







Aquis Stock Exchange

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman

DXS International plc

www.dxs-systems.com



01252 719800 AQSE Corporate Broker and AQSE Corporate Advisor

Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.

