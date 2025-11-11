UAE Vinyl Acetate (VAM) Industry Report 2025: Market Prices, Production/Consumption, Trade, Supply/Demand, End-users Review 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vinyl Acetate (VAM) Market in UAE: 2019-2024 Review and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the UAE Vinyl Acetate market. The report covers 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2029 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national market for Vinyl Acetate.



Report Scope

The report considers present situation, historical background and forecast of Vinyl Acetate market in UAE

Comprehensive data on Vinyl Acetate supply/demand, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years is provided in the report

The report gives information about Vinyl Acetate market players in UAE

Vinyl Acetate market forecast for the next five years, including market volumes and prices is also included:

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of UAE Vinyl Acetate market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the UAE Vinyl Acetate market in 2019-2024?

What was UAE Vinyl Acetate supply in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in UAE Vinyl Acetate market?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of UAE Vinyl Acetate market in 2025-2029?

What will be the CAGRs for UAE Vinyl Acetate supply and demand?

Are there Vinyl Acetate projects to be completed in 2025-2029 in UAE?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Vinyl Acetate Market in UAE



2. Vinyl Acetate Demand in UAE

2.1. Demand Structure, Consumption in 2019-2024

2.2. UAE Demand Shares in Regional Market and in Global Market in 2019-2024



3. Vinyl Acetate Trade in UAE

3.1. Import, Import Share in Consumption (Recent Years)

3.2. Annual Prices (Recent Years)



4. Vinyl Acetate Market Forecast to 2029

4.1. General Market Forecast

4.2. Vinyl Acetate Production Forecast to 2029

4.3. Vinyl Acetate Consumption Forecast to 2029



5. Prices Forecast in UAE



6. Vinyl Acetate End-users in UAE



List of Tables

Vinyl Acetate Demand Structure, 2024

Vinyl Acetate Demand Dynamics in UAE in 2019-2024

Country Consumption Share Globally in 2019-2024

Country Consumption Share in Region in 2019-2024

Trade in UAE in Recent Years

Import Share in Consumption in Recent Years

Structure of Import by Country in Recent Years

Import Prices in UAE in Recent Years

Demand Forecast to 2029

