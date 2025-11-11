U.S. Funeral and Cremation Services and Supplies State of the Industry Report 2025

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Funeral and Cremation Services and Supplies in the U.S. (20th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 20th edition of the Funeral and Cremation Services and Supplies Industry report, published annually, contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.

It is an essential resource for the funeral and cremation industry covering the most important trends for the busy executive, including detailed data on:

Revenues and establishments

Death, burial, and cremation totals and rates

Shipments of burial caskets and coffins

Sales of cremation urns

Pricing trends

Expenditures by demographic groups

Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes new developments shaping the industry, such as:

Green funerals and burials

Personalization and preplanning trends

Preferences of younger generations

Pet funerals and cremations

The use of social media and the Internet

Key Topics Covered:

Key Trends Drive Industry Growth

Green Funerals Fueled by Environmental Concerns

Industry Revenues

Number, Location, and Composition of Establishments

Average Revenue Per Establishment

Number of Deaths to Rise Again as Burial Rate Continues to Fall

Several Factors Leading to Rising Cremations

Cremation Services Growing with Promotion of More Options

Market for Caskets, Coffins, and Urns

Producer Price Trends for Burial Caskets and Coffins

Significant Potential for Pet Funeral and Cremation Services

Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Funeral Services and Cemetery Lots/Vaults

Consumer Price Trends for Funeral Expenses

Social Media and the Internet Have Become Vital Marketing Tools

Sources and Methodology

Statistical Tables (30 Tables)

Total Revenues for Funeral Homes in the U.S., 2010-2029

Revenues for Funeral Homes in the U.S., by State, 2024

Total Revenues for Cemeteries and Crematories in the U.S., 2010-2029

Revenues for Cemeteries and Crematories in the U.S., by State, 2024

Number of Funeral Homes in the U.S., 2010-2029

Number of Funeral Homes in the U.S., by State, 2024

Average Revenue per Funeral Home in the U.S., 2010-2029

Number of Cemeteries and Crematories in the U.S., 2010-2029

Number of Cemeteries and Crematories in the U.S., by State, 2024

Average Revenue per Cemetery and Crematory in the U.S., 2010-2029

Number of Deaths in the U.S., 2010-2029

Number of Burials and Burial Rates in the U.S., 2010-2029

Burial Rates in the U.S., by State, 2024

Number of Cremations and Cremation Rates in the U.S., 2010-2029

Cremation Rates in the U.S., by State, 2024

Cremation Rates in the U.S., by Region, 2023, 2024, and 2029

Median Cost of a Funeral with Viewing in the U.S., Burial vs. Cremation, 2024

Total U.S. Shipments of Burial Caskets and Coffins, 2010-2029

U.S. Shipments of Metal Burial Caskets and Coffins, 2010-2029

U.S. Shipments of Wood Burial Caskets and Coffins, 2010-2029

U.S. Shipments of Precast Concrete Burial Vaults and Boxes, 2010-2029

U.S. Shipments of All Other Burial Caskets and Coffins, 2010-2029

Sales of Cremation Urns in the U.S., 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Burial Caskets and Coffins, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Burial Caskets and Coffins, Metal vs. Wood, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Precast Concrete Burial Vaults and Boxes, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for All Other Burial Caskets and Coffins, 2010-2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Funeral Services, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Cemetery Lots/Vaults and Fees, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Consumer Price Trends for Funeral Expenses, 2010-2029

Graphs (4 Graphs)

Total Revenues for Funeral Homes in the U.S., 2019-2029

U.S. Burial vs. Cremation Rates, 2019-2029

Total U.S. Shipments of Burial Caskets and Coffins, 2019-2029

Sales of Cremation Urns in the U.S., 2019-2029

