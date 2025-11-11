U.S. Funeral and Cremation Services and Supplies State of the Industry Report 2025

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Funeral and Cremation Services and Supplies in the U.S. (20th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 20th edition of the Funeral and Cremation Services and Supplies Industry report, published annually, contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.
It is an essential resource for the funeral and cremation industry covering the most important trends for the busy executive, including detailed data on:
- Revenues and establishments
- Death, burial, and cremation totals and rates
- Shipments of burial caskets and coffins
- Sales of cremation urns
- Pricing trends
- Expenditures by demographic groups
Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes new developments shaping the industry, such as:
- Green funerals and burials
- Personalization and preplanning trends
- Preferences of younger generations
- Pet funerals and cremations
- The use of social media and the Internet
Key Topics Covered:
- Key Trends Drive Industry Growth
- Green Funerals Fueled by Environmental Concerns
- Industry Revenues
- Number, Location, and Composition of Establishments
- Average Revenue Per Establishment
- Number of Deaths to Rise Again as Burial Rate Continues to Fall
- Several Factors Leading to Rising Cremations
- Cremation Services Growing with Promotion of More Options
- Market for Caskets, Coffins, and Urns
- Producer Price Trends for Burial Caskets and Coffins
- Significant Potential for Pet Funeral and Cremation Services
- Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Funeral Services and Cemetery Lots/Vaults
- Consumer Price Trends for Funeral Expenses
- Social Media and the Internet Have Become Vital Marketing Tools
- Sources and Methodology
Statistical Tables (30 Tables)
- Total Revenues for Funeral Homes in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Revenues for Funeral Homes in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Total Revenues for Cemeteries and Crematories in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Revenues for Cemeteries and Crematories in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Number of Funeral Homes in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Number of Funeral Homes in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Average Revenue per Funeral Home in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Number of Cemeteries and Crematories in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Number of Cemeteries and Crematories in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Average Revenue per Cemetery and Crematory in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Number of Deaths in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Number of Burials and Burial Rates in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Burial Rates in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Number of Cremations and Cremation Rates in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Cremation Rates in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Cremation Rates in the U.S., by Region, 2023, 2024, and 2029
- Median Cost of a Funeral with Viewing in the U.S., Burial vs. Cremation, 2024
- Total U.S. Shipments of Burial Caskets and Coffins, 2010-2029
- U.S. Shipments of Metal Burial Caskets and Coffins, 2010-2029
- U.S. Shipments of Wood Burial Caskets and Coffins, 2010-2029
- U.S. Shipments of Precast Concrete Burial Vaults and Boxes, 2010-2029
- U.S. Shipments of All Other Burial Caskets and Coffins, 2010-2029
- Sales of Cremation Urns in the U.S., 2010-2029
- U.S. Producer Price Trends for Burial Caskets and Coffins, 2010-2029
- U.S. Producer Price Trends for Burial Caskets and Coffins, Metal vs. Wood, 2010-2029
- U.S. Producer Price Trends for Precast Concrete Burial Vaults and Boxes, 2010-2029
- U.S. Producer Price Trends for All Other Burial Caskets and Coffins, 2010-2029
- Average Annual Household Expenditures on Funeral Services, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029
- Average Annual Household Expenditures on Cemetery Lots/Vaults and Fees, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029
- Consumer Price Trends for Funeral Expenses, 2010-2029
Graphs (4 Graphs)
- Total Revenues for Funeral Homes in the U.S., 2019-2029
- U.S. Burial vs. Cremation Rates, 2019-2029
- Total U.S. Shipments of Burial Caskets and Coffins, 2019-2029
- Sales of Cremation Urns in the U.S., 2019-2029
