SupplyCore Honored with Prestigious Veteran Employment Awards

Rockford, Illinois, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a trusted Department of Defense Prime Vendor and government contractor, announced today it has been awarded the 2026 Gold Military Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer designations. The company was also honored with the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor. By meeting the criteria required for a Gold Medallion Award, SupplyCore demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace.

These recognitions highlight SupplyCore's long-standing dedication to recruiting, hiring, and retaining military veterans and their families. The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level honor for veteran employment, while the Military Friendly® Employer designation is a standard-setter for organizations providing the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. With these awards, SupplyCore celebrates its comprehensive efforts to build a culture that values the unique skills and experiences of the military community.

"We’re honored to be recognized by VIQTORY and the U.S. Department of Labor for our commitment to hiring veterans," said Andre Balka, Chief of Staff and VP of Organizational Development at SupplyCore. "Veterans bring invaluable expertise and a passion for serving the warfighter that strengthens our mission to enhance military readiness. Having served themselves, they offer unique insights into the needs of our customers, allowing us to better support military and government operations. By hiring veterans, we not only honor their service – we elevate our entire organization."

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program recognizes employers who meet rigorous criteria for veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. Similarly, the Military Friendly® Employer survey evaluates companies on their ability to create sustainable and meaningful career paths for veterans. SupplyCore's history of serving the warfighter is deeply connected to its internal culture, where former service members continue their mission by supporting military readiness of our customers worldwide.

“Earning the Military Friendly® designation is more than a badge; it’s a reflection of deep-rooted values and strategic foresight. These organizations don’t just open doors for veterans, spouses, and service members; they build pathways for lasting impact. Their commitment isn’t performative; it’s transformative. It’s proof that honoring military talent is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do," said Kayla Lopez, Vice President of Memberships, Military Friendly®.

SupplyCore’s supply chain frequently includes veteran-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs). These businesses are critical to SupplyCore’s function as a defense contractor, supplying mission-critical equipment to the U.S. military and federal agencies. SupplyCore further demonstrates its commitment to the nation’s military by supporting community service initiatives and veterans’ organizations at national, regional, and local levels.

SupplyCore will be showcased in the 2026 Military Friendly® Employers Guide in the winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine, as well as the Awardees Map on www.hirevets.gov/awards.

About SupplyCore

SupplyCore is a leading Defense Prime Vendor and government contractor, specializing in delivering critical support to U.S. government and military operations as well as allied nations. With locations worldwide, SupplyCore optimizes procurement, distribution, and lifecycle management to ensure mission readiness. Representing thousands of suppliers who offer industry-leading products, parts, and equipment, SupplyCore is committed to delivering superior solutions, innovation, and tailored support to meet the unique challenges of customers worldwide. For more information about SupplyCore and its 38-year history of supporting the warfighter, visit SupplyCore.com.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,900 organizations compete annually for the Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Military Friendly® is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HireVets.gov .

Attachment