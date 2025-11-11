ONNIT Migrates to Ordergroove and Shopify to Accelerate Growth and Elevate the Wellness Subscriber Journey

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONNIT, the Unilever-owned health and wellness brand best known for its flagship nootropic Alpha Brain®, has migrated its five-figure subscriber base to Ordergroove and Shopify with a 99.6% success rate and no downtime.

ONNIT now operates on a best-in-class tech stack that gives the brand the scale and flexibility to go beyond “subscribe and save” and unlock new avenues for profitable recurring revenue. The integration of Ordergroove and Shopify creates a unified foundation that combines world-class commerce with enterprise-grade subscriptions, improving performance, simplifying operations, and delivering more engaging customer experiences.

Building on its new tech foundation, ONNIT rolled out a refreshed brand experience with conversion-focused UX and made subscriptions the centerpiece of its growth strategy. It also frees up valuable resources that used to be focused on maintaining their homegrown subscription system, lowering total cost of ownership and increasing speed to market.

ONNIT joins an impressive roster of Unilever brands powered by Ordergroove, including OLLY, Tatcha, Kate Somerville, Living Proof, and Blueair.

Prior to this shift, ONNIT’s homegrown system supported its early subscription success, but the brand needed a more scalable solution to deliver the loyalty-driven experiences it envisioned. Today, Ordergroove and Shopify enable ONNIT to focus on data-driven strategies such as prepaid models and A/B-tested promotions that boost lifetime value, while freeing internal resources to deliver more personalized and customizable subscriber experiences.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and moving to Ordergroove and Shopify gives us the ability to uplevel their experience and ensure they always have the ONNIT products they rely on, exactly when they need them,” said Danae Young-Lagoeiro, Director of Retention. “Our new tech stack allows us to offer more flexibility, introduce new innovations, and build the kind of long-term relationships that fuel loyalty and growth.”

Ordergroove gives ONNIT the tools to grow faster, reduce churn, and scale efficiently, including:

Prepaid subscriptions: Drive predictable revenue and long-term commitment, while giving subscribers the flexibility to choose how they pay

Flexible promotions and A/B testing: Optimize enrollment and retention with data-driven insights that translate into profitable and sustainable growth

Seamless Shopify integration: Combine the global leader in commerce with enterprise-grade subscriptions to simplify operations, accelerate launches, and deliver best-in-class subscriber experiences

Scalable architecture: Confidently support subscriber growth and new product launches without straining internal resources, ensuring stability as the business expands

"ONNIT's migration showcases exactly what happens when forward-thinking brands combine Shopify's commerce infrastructure with best-in-class subscription technology—they unlock growth that was previously impossible with legacy systems,” said Josh Rice, VP of Sales at Shopify. “This partnership exemplifies how enterprise brands are choosing integrated, scalable solutions over custom builds to drive profitable recurring revenue and deliver the personalized experiences today's subscribers demand."

“ONNIT is a proven leader in health and wellness, and innovating their subscription strategy underscores their commitment to putting customer experience at the center of growth,” said Greg Alvo, CEO and Founder of Ordergroove. “This migration signals how leaders in every category are elevating subscriptions from a convenience feature to a strategic growth driver.”

ONNIT’s migration highlights a broader shift in commerce, where enterprise brands are transitioning away from custom-built systems and toward integrated, industry-leading platforms that can scale efficiently and drive profitable growth.

ABOUT ORDERGROOVE

Ordergroove enables subscription and membership experiences for the world’s largest and most innovative brands and retailers, including L’Oréal, Dollar Shave Club, La Colombe Coffee, Bonafide Health, PetSmart, and The Honest Company. As a market leader in subscription and membership technology, the company’s proprietary Relationship Commerce platform is shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring relationships. Ordergroove technology uses artificial intelligence, analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise to empower top brands to transform their commerce experiences while making their consumers’ lives easier. To learn more, visit www.ordergroove.com .

ABOUT ONNIT

ONNIT is a cutting-edge supplement brand dedicated to Total Human Optimization: enhancing physical, mental, and recovery performance through science-backed innovation. Founded in Austin, Texas, ONNIT empowers people to perform at their best with products like Alpha BRAIN®, a leading nootropic for focus and cognitive support, and Total Human®, a complete daily system for simplified, effective wellness. Greatness isn’t given; it’s forged. At ONNIT, every product is built to help you unlock your full potential. Begin your Total Human Optimization journey at ONNIT.com.