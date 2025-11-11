U.S. Florists State of the Industry 2025 | Now Available

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Florists in the U.S. (19th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 19th edition of the Florists industry report contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The annual report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.

It is an essential resource for the Florists industry covering the most important topics, including detailed data on:

Retail florist sales in the U.S. and by state;

Floral product sales;

Holiday and non-holiday sales;

The number of florists in the U.S. and by state;

Average sales per florist;

Producer and consumer price trends;

The demographic profile of florist customers;

Floriculture spending, and;

Foreign trade of cut flowers and plants.

Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes key developments shaping the industry, such as:

The shift to younger flower purchasers;

Personalization and customization trends;

The rising popularity of sustainable and earth-friendly floral products;

Surging online and e-commerce sales, and;

The growing use of social media.

Key Topics Covered:

Drivers of Industry Growth

Organic Flowers and Greener Practices Boost Demand

Successful Marketing Strategies to Battle Competition and Attract Younger Consumers

Social Media Has Become a Vital Marketing Tool

Florist Sales Trends

Product-by-Product Sales Analysis

Seasonal and Non-Holiday Sales Trends

Number and Location of Florists

Average Sales Per Florist

Price Trends for Florists and Flowers

Demographic Profile of Florist Customers

Foreign Trade and Tariffs for Cut Flowers and Plants

Economy's Impact on Retail Florists

Sources and Methodology

Statistical Tables (18 Tables)

Retail Florist Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029

Retail Florist Sales in the U.S., by State, 2024

Retail Florist Sales in the U.S., by Product Type, 2023, 2024, and 2029

Distribution of Florist Sales in the U.S., by Holiday Occasion, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2029

Distribution of Florist Sales in the U.S., by Non-Holiday Occasion, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2029

Number of Retail Florists in the U.S., 2010-2029

Number of Retail Florists in the U.S., by State, 2024

Average Sales Per Retail Florist in the U.S., 2010-2029

Average Sales Per Retail Florist in the U.S., by State, 2024

Producer Price Trends for Retail Florists in the U.S., 2010-2029

U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Flowers and Indoor Plants, 2010-2029

Demographic Profile of Florist Customers, 2024 and 2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Fresh Flowers and Indoor Plants, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Retail Sales of Floriculture Products in the U.S., 2010-2029

Per Capita Spending on Floriculture Products in the U.S., 2010-2029

U.S. Imports and Exports of Cut Flowers and Plants, 2010-2029

U.S. Imports of Cut Flowers and Plants, by Top 10 Import Countries, 2023 and 2024

U.S. Exports of Cut Flowers and Plants, by Top 10 Export Countries, 2023 and 2024

Graphs (3 Graphs)

Retail Florist Sales in the U.S., 2019-2029

Number of Retail Florists in the U.S., 2019-2029

Retail Sales of Floriculture Products in the U.S., 2019-2029

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mj55qm

