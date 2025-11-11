Pharma M&A Trends Report, Q3 2025: Oncology Emerged As the Leading Therapeutic Area Recording 32 Deals

The pharma sector in Q3 2025 presents opportunities in oncology, highlighted by its prominence in M&A deals despite a drop in overall deal volume. The surge in deal value indicates robust interest and potential for strategic investments, especially in biopharmaceutical innovations.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M&A Trends in Pharma - Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector.

The global pharma sector in Q3 2025 saw a surge in deal value, with $43.2 billion worth of deals, representing an increase of 36.7% compared to Q2 2025.However, deal volume, declined by 21.9% to 107 M&A deals in Q3 2025. Oncology emerged as the leading therapeutic area recording 32 deals.

Scope

  • This report provides an overview of M&A activity globally in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector involving biopharmaceutical drug companies.
  • It identifies key trends, and the most notable deals announced in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector.

Reasons to Buy

  • Companies that make strategic investments in M&A position themselves for success, while those that fail to adapt risk falling behind.
  • This report provides an overview of global M&A trends in the pharma sector from the past quarter, offering insights into the industry landscape and key market movements.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Pharma M&A Activity in Q3 2025

3 Global M&A Trends in Pharma

4 Global Quarterly M&A Activity in Pharma

5 Ownership Type: Private Vs Public (Count)

6 Ownership Type: Private Vs Public (Value)

7 Global M&A Activity in Pharma by Deal Size

8 Notable Pharma Deals in Q3 2025

9 Pharma Regional Comparison - Q3 2025

10 Global Cross Border M&A Trends in Pharma

11 Inbound and Outbound Deals in Pharma in Q3 2025

12 Regional M&A Activity in Pharma by Value and Volume

13 Pharma M&A Review by Top 10 Countries

14 Top 10 Therapy Area M&A Review

15 Further Information

Companies Featured

  • Merck & Co
  • Verona Pharma
  • Genmab
  • Merus
  • Pfizer
  • Metsera
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • 89bio
  • Innosera
  • Bavarian Nordic
  • Sanofi
  • Vicebio
  • Novartis
  • Tourmaline Bio
  • Sino Biopharmaceutical
  • LaNova Medicines
  • Bausch Health Companies
  • DURECT
  • Serb SAS
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4hjmt

