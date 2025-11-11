Pharma M&A Trends Report, Q3 2025: Oncology Emerged As the Leading Therapeutic Area Recording 32 Deals

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M&A Trends in Pharma - Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector.



The global pharma sector in Q3 2025 saw a surge in deal value, with $43.2 billion worth of deals, representing an increase of 36.7% compared to Q2 2025.However, deal volume, declined by 21.9% to 107 M&A deals in Q3 2025. Oncology emerged as the leading therapeutic area recording 32 deals.



Scope

This report provides an overview of M&A activity globally in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector involving biopharmaceutical drug companies.

It identifies key trends, and the most notable deals announced in Q3 2025 in the Pharma sector.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Pharma M&A Activity in Q3 2025



3 Global M&A Trends in Pharma



4 Global Quarterly M&A Activity in Pharma



5 Ownership Type: Private Vs Public (Count)



6 Ownership Type: Private Vs Public (Value)



7 Global M&A Activity in Pharma by Deal Size



8 Notable Pharma Deals in Q3 2025



9 Pharma Regional Comparison - Q3 2025



10 Global Cross Border M&A Trends in Pharma



11 Inbound and Outbound Deals in Pharma in Q3 2025



12 Regional M&A Activity in Pharma by Value and Volume



13 Pharma M&A Review by Top 10 Countries



14 Top 10 Therapy Area M&A Review



15 Further Information



