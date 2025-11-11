Pacific Institute Analysis Finds Surge in Reported Water-Related Violence

Oakland, California, USA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Violence over water resources reached record levels, continuing a trajectory of steep growth in such incidents over the past quarter century, and especially in the last several years, according to a new assessment from the Pacific Institute. 420 events were reported in 2024, nearly a 20% increase over 2023, and a 78% increase over 2022. Only 24 such incidents were reported globally in the year 2000.

The findings are drawn from the Water Conflict Chronology, the world’s most comprehensive open-source database on water-related violence, created and maintained by the Pacific Institute. The database includes events where water has served as a casualty, trigger, or weapon of conflict. The data shows a steep upward trend across several categories. In 2024, 61% of incidents involved attacks on water infrastructure, 34% stemmed from disputes over water access or control, and 5% involved the deliberate use of water as a weapon of war.

With the new update released today, more than 840 new events have been added, bringing the database current through mid-2025 and expanding it to over 2,750 documented incidents identified from news reports, eyewitness accounts, and other conflict databases.

“The growing number of violent incidents involving freshwater resources underscores the urgent need for international attention,” said Dr. Peter Gleick, Senior Fellow and co-founder of the Pacific Institute. "Ensuring access to safe, affordable water for all and safeguarding civilian water systems in accordance with international law are critical to preventing further expansion of violence.”

While violence over water has been reported around the world, the Middle East, South Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa saw the highest concentration of cases. Roughly 12% of 2024 incidents were reported in connection with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and 16% were reported in connection with the war between Russia and Ukraine, with widespread attacks in both regions on civilian water systems, dams, treatment plants, and energy supplies critical for water infrastructure.

The update shows a rise in cyber attacks targeting water utilities. Recent surveys of water agencies in the United States and United Kingdom revealed hundreds of attempted breaches targeting systems that manage operations of drinking water and wastewater infrastructure and equipment. It also adds data on violence against environmental and community activists defending freshwater resources, especially in Latin America.

“Our data show that water systems, freshwater resources, and those working to manage or protect them are increasingly affected by violence,” said Morgan Shimabuku, Senior Research Specialist at the Pacific Institute. “Continued attention is needed to ensure that economic development proceeds in ways that sustain water resources and the communities that rely on them.”

Regional Analysis

Water conflicts were reported in all major regions around the world in 2024. Violence over water in the Middle East (coded as Western Asia in the report and database), Southern Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa continue to dominate the database, consistent with trends in recent years. Subnational conflicts between farmers and pastoralists in Africa, urban and rural water users, religious groups, and family clans continue to far outnumber transboundary events where two or more nations are involved.

The new analysis indicates several regions and issues of special concern in 2024. A Fact Sheet from the Pacific Institute includes selected examples of incidents that took place in 2024 and 2025.

About The Water Conflict Chronology

The Water Conflict Chronology is the world’s most comprehensive open-source database on water-related violence. It extends over 4,500 years and tracks instances where water and water systems have been a (1) trigger; (2) target or casualty; or (3) weapon of violence. The Chronology now includes over 2,750 incidents of violence associated with water resources and systems and shows a clear worsening of water-related violence in recent decades.

Additional data, figures, and information can be found on this Fact Sheet.

Founded in 1987, the Pacific Institute is a global water think tank that combines science-based thought leadership with active outreach to influence local, national, and international efforts in developing sustainable water policies. From working with Fortune 500 companies to frontline communities, our mission is to create and advance solutions to the world’s most pressing water challenges. Since 2009, the Pacific Institute has also acted as co-secretariat for the CEO Water Mandate, a global commitment platform that mobilizes a critical mass of business leaders to address global water challenges through corporate water stewardship. For more information, visit pacinst.org.

