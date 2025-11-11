Vicarius Named a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicarius , a Vulnerability Remediation company, today announced it has been named a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms™. The report evaluates vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision across emerging exposure assessment and management markets.

Vicarius’ vRx platform offers automated, real-time remediation options for vulnerabilities discovered across an organization’s infrastructure. Beyond patching, it offers a vast scripting library to manage configuration based vulnerabilities and virtual patching for situations when a patch is not available or cannot be deployed. The product is used by 600 customers worldwide.

Previously in June 2025, Gartner also named Vicarius’ in their Emerging Tech: The Future of Exposure Management is Preemptive report. Earlier this year, IDC researchers positioned Vicarius vRx in the “Major Players” category in IDC’s 2025 IDC MarketScape for Exposure Management. Vicarius vRx offers vulnerability detection, risk prioritization, and remediation capabilities for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads.

IDC says the platform offers several remediation options, including patching, configuration changes, virtual patching with in-memory runtime protection, and the ability to apply custom scripts or workarounds.

About Vicarius

Vicarius’ mission is to revolutionize vulnerability management from problem detection to proactive problem resolution. Now with vRx 2.0, Vicarius is evolving to Exposure Remediation. With 800+ customers in 60 countries, vRx by Vicarius streamlines and automates risk mitigation for security teams, SMBs, and enterprises.