Abstrax Sponsors Global AI Hackathon Advancing Flavor and Chemistry Research

Irvine, CA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstrax, a leader in analytical flavor science and molecular innovation, sponsored the 2025 LLM Hackathon for Applications in Materials Science & Chemistry, a global AI-for-science competition uniting more than 1,200 participants across 16 international sites. The event, held September 11–12 and hosted in part by Duke University, challenged teams to design working prototypes that apply large language models (LLMs) to real-world problems in chemistry and materials research.

Abstrax contributed three company-named prizes of $1,000 each, along with an additional $1,000 sponsorship for the Duke University node. The company’s involvement highlighted its growing investment in AI-driven tools that advance flavor modeling, analytical chemistry, and sensory prediction.

“Innovation thrives when great minds collide,” said Kevin Koby, CEO of Abstrax Tech. “Supporting an event that unites AI researchers and chemists from around the world reflects our commitment to pushing science forward—especially where machine learning and molecular understanding meet.”

Abstrax-sponsored projects explored new frontiers in predictive chemistry and sensory science:

SmeLLMap integrated protein language models and structure prediction to map receptor–odor relationships, offering a more interpretable pathway for AI-based flavor formulation.

integrated protein language models and structure prediction to map receptor–odor relationships, offering a more interpretable pathway for AI-based flavor formulation. ATOMS Lab used analogical prompting to predict sensory attributes under limited data conditions, mirroring Abstrax’s approach to data-scarce sensory modeling.

used analogical prompting to predict sensory attributes under limited data conditions, mirroring Abstrax’s approach to data-scarce sensory modeling. ChromatographyMiner introduced an end-to-end GC×GC–MS analysis pipeline that complements Abstrax’s internal ACT (Abstrax Chromatography Tools) initiative to automate compound identification.

Abstrax’s sponsorship placed it alongside a diverse roster of AI-for-science startups and research funders, including companies like Lila Sciences and Biostate AI. The company received recognition throughout the event, with acknowledgments during the kickoff livestream, the official event website, and Duke University’s recap of its on-site hackathon.

Two Abstrax-sponsored winners - SmeLLMap and ATOMS Lab - have been invited to present their findings at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Spring 2026 Conference, marking a continued collaboration between academic and industry leaders in computational chemistry.

“These projects demonstrate how AI can accelerate discovery in areas like olfaction and chromatography - fields at the core of what we do at Abstrax,” added Dr. Qianxiang Ai, Senior Research Scientist at Abstrax Tech and event liaison. “It’s exciting to see the next generation of scientists pushing the boundaries of chemistry and computation.”

A showcase event later this year will feature live demonstrations from the winning teams. For more information about Abstrax, check out https://www.abstraxtech.com. For more information about the hackathon, visit https://llmhackathon.github.io.

###

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

Abstrax Tech is a flavor science company pioneering the future of cannabis-inspired terpene innovation. Founded in 2017, the company has become a global leader in advanced flavor discovery, product safety, and scalable solutions for the cannabis industry. At its core, Abstrax Tech combines rigorous research with bold creativity, operating under the philosophy of Flavor Intelligence™ - the idea that science and data can unlock extraordinary sensory experiences.

The company’s portfolio spans a wide spectrum of products, including hemp-derived and botanical terpene strain profiles, flavored terpene blends, mood-enhancing formulations, custom creations, and specialized solutions for edibles, vapes, and concentrates. These offerings are trusted by brands ranging from ambitious startups to the largest multi-state operators, who rely on Abstrax to deliver consistent, compliant, and scalable products that meet evolving consumer demands.

Abstrax also leads the industry in cannabis toxicology research for inhalation safety, helping to set new standards of compliance and consumer protection. Their discovery of key compounds such as cannasulfurs - responsible for cannabis’s gassy aroma - and fatty acids that produce the “cheese” note highlights their unmatched ability to decode the chemistry of flavor and aroma.

The company’s leadership and innovation have earned widespread recognition. Abstrax has been featured on the cover of Forbes, honored on Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators list, and ranked twice on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With a vision to be the most trusted flavor partner for brands worldwide, Abstrax continues to push boundaries - turning bold ideas into unforgettable consumer experiences.

Visit AbstraxTech.com.