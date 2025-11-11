First Insight and Mango Voice Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Front Office Automation for Eye Care Practices

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Insight, maker of MaximEyes EHR and Practice Management software and MaximEyes AI, powered by EVAA, today announced a new partnership with Mango Voice, a leading cloud-based VOIP phone system. The collaboration introduces a deeply integrated solution that unifies telephony with electronic health records, transforming how eye care practices manage front-office operations and patient communications.

The MaximEyes + Mango Voice integration connects telephony directly to patient records, empowering staff to:

Instantly identify patients when calls come in.

View upcoming appointments, balances, insurance details, and visit notes in real time.

Save time with one-click outbound calling directly from the patient ribbon.

Book or reschedule appointments from an inbound call popup.

Improve revenue capture with billing and balance visibility at every call.



“This partnership makes MaximEyes the most complete front-office automation solution in the market,” said Nitin Rai, CEO and Chairman of First Insight. “With EVAA Virtual Assistant and Mango Voice, practices can deliver faster service, reduce staff burden, and compete more effectively in today’s healthcare environment.”

Daniel Tindall, Head of Partnerships at Mango Voice, added: “We are thrilled to partner with First Insight. By uniting Mango’s modern VOIP platform with MaximEyes’ EHR and EVAA AI capabilities, practices can streamline patient engagement in ways that simply aren’t possible with disconnected tools.”

The Mango Voice integration is available now to MaximEyes customers at no additional charge from First Insight. Practices can subscribe directly to Mango Voice for VOIP services and enable the module in MaximEyes with a few simple steps.

About First Insight & MaximEyes

Used by thousands of eye care professionals nationwide, MaximEyes delivers comprehensive, cloud-based solutions for optometry and ophthalmology practice management and EHR—empowering practices to run smarter, more connected, and more efficient. Designed in collaboration with optometrists, ophthalmologists, and opticians, MaximEyes simplifies workflows, automates routine tasks, and enhances the patient experience from exam room to optical.

From EHR, image management, intake, and scheduling to optical point-of-sale, revenue cycle management, and website solutions, MaximEyes has you covered. And now, with MaximEyes AI, powered by EVAA, practices can take automation even further—streamlining documentation, billing, eligibility verification, and patient communication with intelligent virtual assistance.

MaximEyes is part of First Insight Corporation, a trusted provider of software and services solutions that help healthcare practices run smarter, more efficient businesses.

Learn more at www.maximeyes.com.

About Mango Voice

Mango Voice is a cloud-based, enterprise-grade VoIP phone system designed for businesses and practices of all sizes. As the #1 integrated phone system, our flexible and user-friendly platform streamlines communication with powerful features like Mango AI and Margo, our AI Receptionist. These tools reduce manual note taking by automatically transcribing calls and adding summaries directly into your patient engagement or practice management software.

Mango Voice helps growing businesses and practices improve call management, reduce missed calls, and capture more patients and growth opportunities with smart, reliable communication solutions tailored to your needs.

Learn more at www.mangovoice.com

Media Contact: marketing@first-insight.com