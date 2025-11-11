Brown & Brown, Inc. earns 2026 Military Friendly® Employer designation and Silver 2026 Military Friendly® Employer Award

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is proud to announce that our team of companies earned the 2026 Military Friendly® Employer designation for the second year in a row. Additionally, Brown & Brown has received a Silver 2026 Military Friendly® Award.

"Being recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer again and now receiving a Silver Military Friendly® Award is more than just an honor. It’s proof of our dedication to veterans and their families, and highlights how much we value the service, discipline and resilience veterans bring to the organization. Their leadership and contributions shape a culture of excellence that elevates our culture, empowers our people and drives lasting impact for our customers and communities,” says chief people officer Julie Turpin.

“Earning the Military Friendly® designation is more than a badge; it’s a reflection of deep-rooted values and strategic foresight. These organizations don’t just open doors for veterans, spouses, and service members; they build pathways for lasting impact. Their commitment isn’t performative; it’s transformative. It’s proof that honoring military talent is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do," says Kayla Lopez, vice president of memberships at Military Friendly®.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 companies participated in the Military Friendly survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Military Friendly®, in consultation with the Military Friendly® Advisory Council, a group of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet and exceed thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military teammates.

Brown & Brown will be showcased in the 2026 Military Friendly® Employers Guide in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About Brown & Brown



Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

For more information:

Jenny Goco

Director of Communications

(386) 333-6066