Thor Equities Group Secures $71.7 Million Refinancing for Gordon Logistics Center in Georgia

New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing, and management, today announced it has secured a $71.7 million loan for Gordon Logistics Center, a 1,039,018-square-foot Class A advanced manufacturing facility in Adairsville, Georgia. The refinancing was provided by Benefit Street Partners.

Delivered in 2023, Gordon Logistics Center is a state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution facility featuring 40-foot clear heights, 179 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 200 trailer spaces (expandable to 306), 393 auto spaces (expandable to 567), and 5,095 square feet of modern office space. The property is strategically located along the Northwest Georgia I-75 corridor, the state’s largest freight route, offering direct connectivity to Atlanta, Chattanooga, and the Appalachian Regional Port with rail access to the Port of Savannah.

Thor Equities Group also recently welcomed stow Group to Gordon Logistics Center in August of this year. The Belgium-based industrial storage and automation company will invest $36 million to establish its first U.S. production facility, creating approximately 200 new jobs for the region. Stow Group will occupy 240,000 square feet in the newly built warehouse, leaving 798,000 square feet of prime industrial space available for future tenants.

“The refinancing of Gordon Logistics Center reflects Thor’s ongoing commitment to developing and managing high-performing assets that deliver long-term value for our partners and investors,” said Joe Sitt, Chairman of Thor Equities Group. “Industrial demand across the Southeast remains exceptionally strong and we look forward to further expanding our platform.”

Outside of Thor’s industrial expansion, the firm’s recent activity includes the $53.5 million refinancing of ModernHaus SoHo and a new lease with Kyma at the flagship property in NYC. The firm also completed the sale of 209 Smith Street in Brooklyn, expanded its Wynwood portfolio with three prime acquisitions, purchased a data center development site in the Midwest, and invested MXN 2.4 billion in a major industrial park in Mexico.

About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.

