Glacier Fresh`s Black Friday Sale: Get Big Savings for the Freedom of Pure Water, Anywhere

New York, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For millions of North American households, the quiet, daily decision of what`s safe to drink is not trivial: children, aging parents, and busy households all depend on reliably clean water, whether it`s poured from a pitcher on the kitchen counter or refilled at a campground spigot two states away.





This Black Friday, Glacier Fresh is packaging those practical anxieties into clear, tastable solutions: a curated set of home and portable filtration offers meant to convert worry into capability. Glacier Fresh is positioning its Black Friday campaign around that human need: the freedom to drink pure water — at home, on the road, and everywhere in between.

Why reliable, portable purification matters now?





Recent science and polling make the stakes clear. Federal testing and independent studies have found PFAS — the so-called “forever chemicals” linked to several health risks — in a substantial share of U.S. tap water samples; government modeling and sampling indicate PFAS may be present in a large portion of the nation`s public and private water supplies. At the same time, Gallup polling shows pollution of drinking water remains a top environmental worry for Americans, with a majority saying they are concerned about tainted water.





Put simply: the data and public sentiment line up. That combination — measurable contaminants, recognizable health risk, and heightened consumer attention — is why families are more actively seeking verified filtration and why journalists are being asked to test and explain water solutions this holiday season.





Glacier Fresh’s Black Friday campaign therefore emphasizes verifiable performance (certifications, test data), broad product fit (countertop, under-sink, fridge, pitcher, RV), and practical bundles that make evaluation straightforward for both editors and consumers.

A holiday program built around practical value — not hype





Glacier Fresh’s Black Friday campaign will prioritize clear, single-product value and easy purchase paths rather than bundled promotions. The objective is to convert holiday interest into sustained product use with simple, verifiable offers that reduce friction at checkout and lower the total cost of ownership over time. Key holiday mechanics:





• Time-limited product discounts: Temporary price reductions — 15% off on flagship items such as the PC04 countertop system, the U03 under-sink RO, refrigerator replacement filters and the Osmogo RV system — positioned to appear in holiday shopping guides and gift lists.



• Subscription savings for replacements: Discounted first-year pricing for filter subscription plans (or a percentage off the first subscription cycle) so customers who buy during Black Friday can lock in lower replacement costs.



• Free shipping / expedited shipping windows: Free (or reduced-cost) shipping for Black Friday purchases and early-bird orders to reduce a common barrier to online conversion.



• Extended holiday return policy & priority support: Longer return windows and extended holiday support hours to remove purchase hesitation for health-related home goods.





Products for real life — kitchen, fridge, and the road





Glacier Fresh`s portfolio covers the places families actually get water: refrigerator dispensers, kitchen counters, under-sink systems, gravity water systems, water filter pitchers, and travel/RV setups. That range matters because risk, convenience and budget vary by context — and so do the right solutions.





• Everyday kitchen & fridge: For families who want quick access at the sink or fridge, Glacier Fresh provides NSF-certified refrigerator replacement cartridges and borosilicate glass pitchers that reduce plastic use without compromising taste or convenience.





• Countertop & gravity options: The PC04 countertop gravity system sits on the counter without plumbing and delivers a practical throughput for busy kitchens — a solution for renters, landlords, or anyone who wants high-performance filtration without installation.





• Under-sink RO for whole-kitchen coverage: The U03 under-sink reverse-osmosis system is for buyers who want long-term, integrated purification for cooking and baby prep. Paired with subscription filters, it becomes a low-touch, high-assurance system.





• On-the-road purification: For RVs, cabins and campsites, Glacier Fresh’s portable RO and RV-specific filters convert municipal or unknown water into reliably treated water, removing dissolved solids and microscopic contaminants so families can travel with confidence.





Holiday messaging that converts: benefits, not buzzwords

The Black Friday copy and creative lean into three consumer priorities that actually drive purchase decisions:

Confidence: Clear certification, straightforward specs, and an accessible replacement schedule cut through uncertainty. A Black Friday deal that pairs a system with a year’s supply of filters reduces the buyer’s cognitive load.



Convenience: Bundles that include installation-free options (countertop and fridge cartridges) and one-click filter subscriptions remove friction — and increase long-term retention.



Value & sustainability: Trade-in credits for old plastic pitchers and long-lived cartridges lower lifetime costs and speak to eco-minded shoppers who want holiday buys that feel responsible.

A human moment that crystallizes the offer





“On a week-long road trip, we stopped buying bottled water — and it changed how much we could relax,” says an anonymous Glacier Fresh user who tested the Osmogo portable RV RO system on a family route. That anecdote is the kind of practical result the holiday program wants to deliver at scale: one purchase that reduces recurring cost, plastic waste, and day-to-day worry.

Availability and customer support





Glacier Fresh’s Black Friday offers will be available on glacierfreshfilter.com and selected retail partners for a limited window. The brand will publish exact start and end dates, and stock notes ahead of the sale. To support holiday buyers, Glacier Fresh offers customer-service channels for installation questions, subscription management, and returns — with extended Black Friday support hours.

Choosing: a holiday but that keeps giving

Black Friday can be loud. Glacier Fresh’s approach is to make the season quieter for families who prioritize safety and practicality: a one-time holiday buy that converts to months of reduced worry, fewer plastic bottles, and more confidence on the road. The brand’s curated bundles, trade-in credits, and subscription options are all designed to turn seasonal interest into long-term value — and to do so in a way that fits real family life. This Black Friday, Glacier Fresh is selling more than price cuts; it’s selling the freedom to drink pure water, anywhere.





About Glacier Fresh





Founded in 2015, Glacier Fresh is a North America–focused water-filtration brand dedicated to making high-performance, easy-to-use, and sustainable drinking-water solutions accessible to everyday families and mobile lifestyles.

Glacier Fresh`s portfolio includes refrigerator replacement filters, borosilicate glass pitchers, countertop and gravity systems , under-sink RO units and portable/RV RO solutions. Glacier Fresh prioritizes verifiable performance (third-party testing and certifications), long-life cartridges to reduce single-use plastic, and subscription options that simplify ongoing maintenance.