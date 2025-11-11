New York, USA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI in Medical Imaging Market to Anticipate Impressive Growth Trajectory at a CAGR of ~29% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The global AI in medical imaging market is expanding due to the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders, which heighten the need for precise and efficient diagnostic tools. Supportive government initiatives and funding are driving the digitization of healthcare and the integration of AI, while major industry players are focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships to enhance imaging technologies. Moreover, rapid progress in deep learning, machine learning, and computer vision is significantly enhancing diagnostic accuracy, workflow efficiency, and predictive performance, thereby driving global market growth.

DelveInsight’s AI in Medical Imaging Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading AI in medical imaging companies’ market shares, challenges, AI in medical imaging market drivers, barriers, trends, and key AI in medical imaging companies in the market.

AI in Medical Imaging Market Summary

The global AI in medical imaging market size is expected to increase from USD 1.6 billion in 2024 to ~ USD 13 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

in 2024 to ~ by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth. The global AI in medical imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~29% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the AI in medical imaging market include GE HealthCare, iRhythm Technologies, Royal Health Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic, Inc., AGFA Healthcare, IBM Watson Health, Zebra Medical Vision, Aidoc, TEMPUS, Enlitic®, Inc., HeartFlow, Inc., Lunit Inc., RadNet, Inc., Qure.ai, VUNO, Inc., and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the AI in medical imaging market during the forecast period.

In the technology segment of the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market, the deep machine learning category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the AI in Medical Imaging Market

The Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders, is fueling the need for advanced diagnostic technologies. These conditions often demand regular and precise imaging to track disease progression and inform treatment strategies. AI-driven medical imaging systems facilitate faster analysis, enhance the detection of subtle abnormalities, and provide predictive insights that are essential for effective disease management. Consequently, healthcare organizations are rapidly adopting AI-based imaging tools to enhance diagnostic accuracy, minimize errors, and improve patient outcomes, thereby accelerating market expansion.

Increasing Product Development Activities Among Key Market Players

Leading market players are heavily investing in R&D to develop sophisticated AI algorithms, integrate AI with imaging systems, and enhance software functionalities. Ongoing innovation is boosting the precision, speed, and scalability of medical imaging technologies, increasing their appeal to healthcare professionals. In addition, companies are pursuing collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to fast-track innovation and introduce advanced AI-driven imaging tools to the market. These strategic initiatives are intensifying competition, strengthening technological capabilities, and broadening the global market by delivering superior diagnostic solutions to hospitals and imaging centers.

Increase in Government Initiatives and Funding Support across the Globe

Government-backed programs and funding initiatives that promote healthcare digitization, AI research, and smart hospital infrastructure are driving the rapid adoption of AI in medical imaging. Through grants, subsidies, and supportive regulations, these efforts help reduce the financial strain on hospitals and technology developers, fostering greater investment in AI-powered diagnostic tools. Additionally, policies emphasizing early disease detection, precision medicine, and healthcare innovation create a favorable landscape for implementing AI technologies. Together, these measures not only boost market adoption but also stimulate research and development, paving the way for more advanced and efficient AI imaging solutions.

Regional AI in Medical Imaging Market Insights

North America, spearheaded by the United States, held a commanding 42% share of the global Ai in medical imaging market in 2024. This leadership stems from the region’s robust healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and the strong presence of top AI firms and imaging equipment manufacturers. Factors such as substantial government funding, favorable regulatory initiatives, like the U.S. FDA’s accelerated approval process for AI-based imaging tools, and high healthcare spending further strengthen its market position. Moreover, the growing burden of chronic diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular conditions, along with close collaboration among technology companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers, continues to drive North America’s dominance in AI-powered medical imaging innovation and adoption.

In Europe, the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market is progressing steadily, supported by advanced healthcare systems, increasing investment in digital health initiatives, and a focus on precision medicine. Leading nations such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Switzerland are at the forefront of implementing AI-driven imaging technologies to enhance early disease detection, streamline clinical workflows, and enable personalized care. The region’s growing incidence of chronic illnesses, ranging from cancer and cardiovascular diseases to neurological and respiratory disorders, is fueling demand for more accurate and efficient diagnostic solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid expansion in the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market, driven by surging healthcare investments, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and accelerated adoption of digital health. Countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, and India, are making substantial investments in AI-enabled diagnostic infrastructure, such as advanced imaging technologies and cloud-based AI systems, to enhance early disease detection and improve clinical outcomes. The escalating rates of cancer, cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, and neurological disorders are further boosting the need for high-precision, AI-assisted diagnostic tools across the region.

Recent Developmental Activities in the AI in Medical Imaging Market

In August 2025, RIVANNA® , developers of imaging-based medical technologies, was awarded an $800,000 grant from the Virginia Catalyst Program to advance the Accuro® 3S diagnostic ultrasound system in collaboration with the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University.

, developers of imaging-based medical technologies, was awarded an $800,000 grant from the Virginia Catalyst Program to advance the Accuro® 3S diagnostic ultrasound system in collaboration with the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University. In August 2025, Nerveblox , an AI software developed by SmartAlpha to assist physicians with ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia, received FDA 510(k) clearance, enabling its launch in the U.S. healthcare market.

, an AI software developed by SmartAlpha to assist physicians with ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia, received FDA 510(k) clearance, enabling its launch in the U.S. healthcare market. In April 2025, the FDA granted clearance for this AI-enabled cardiac imaging software, enabling even non-experts to perform diagnostic-quality echocardiograms with just minimal training.

the FDA granted clearance for this AI-enabled cardiac imaging software, enabling even non-experts to perform diagnostic-quality echocardiograms with just minimal training. In February 2025, RapidAI Lumina 3D was approved by the FDA via a 510(k) clearance. This AI-powered tool enables near-instant, high-quality 3D reconstructions (including vessel segmentation and bone removal) from CTA scans, particularly useful in neuroradiology.

What is AI in Medical Imaging?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing medical imaging by enhancing the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of image interpretation. AI algorithms, particularly those based on deep learning, can automatically detect patterns and anomalies in radiological images such as X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds with remarkable precision. This capability enables clinicians to identify diseases earlier and more reliably, ranging from tumors and fractures to cardiovascular and neurological disorders. By automating routine tasks and reducing human error, AI allows radiologists to focus more on complex cases and patient care decisions.

AI in Medical Imaging Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 AI in Medical Imaging Market CAGR ~29% AI in Medical Imaging Market Size by 2032 ~USD 13 Billion Key AI in Medical Imaging Companies GE HealthCare, iRhythm Technologies, Royal Health Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic, Inc., AGFA Healthcare, IBM Watson Health, Zebra Medical Vision, Aidoc, TEMPUS, Enlitic®, Inc., HeartFlow, Inc., Lunit Inc., RadNet, Inc., Qure.ai, VUNO, Inc., and others

AI in Medical Imaging Market Assessment

AI in Medical Imaging Market Segmentation AI in Medical Imaging Market Segmentation By Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Computer Vision AI in Medical Imaging Market Segmentation By Modality: X-ray Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound Imaging, and Others AI in Medical Imaging Market Segmentation By Offering: Hardware, Software, and Services AI in Medical Imaging Market Segmentation By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, and Others AI in Medical Imaging Market Segmentation By End-Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others AI in Medical Imaging Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 AI in Medical Imaging Market Report Introduction 2 AI in Medical Imaging Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 AI in Medical Imaging Market Key Factors Analysis 6 AI in Medical Imaging Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 AI in Medical Imaging Market Layout 8 AI in Medical Imaging Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

