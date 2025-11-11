Major Shareholder Announcement

Bang & Olufsen A/S has, pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, received a major shareholder notification from UBS Group AG.

As per 5 November 2025, UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and voting rights pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as well as other financial instruments pursuant to section 39(2), was below 5 percent of the total share capital and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.





As per 6 November 2025, UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and voting rights pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as well as other financial instruments pursuant to section 39(2), was above 5 percent of the total share capital and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.



As of 6 November 2025, UBS Group AG held a total of 8,558,113 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S, corresponding to 5.81 percent of the total share capital and voting rights.





For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachment