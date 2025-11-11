Photronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Three Part Advisors Southwest Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Location: Dallas

NYC Summit

Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Location: New York

Institutional investors interested in participating in these events should contact their representative at these firms.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .