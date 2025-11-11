Introducing PreatLoc™ by Preat®

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leader in dental implant prosthetics, Preat Corporation proudly introduces PreatLoc™, a new proprietary overdenture attachment system. PreatLoc™ will be available beginning January 2026. Customers can preview the new PreatLoc™ product line at the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) Annual Conference November 12-15 in Phoenix, AZ.

Designed to elevate clinical, laboratory and patient outcomes, PreatLoc™ builds upon a system well-accepted within the European Union, offering a new, affordable treatment alternative in overdenture cases. The system offers a seamless transition, providing compatibility with LOCATOR® attachments and broad compatibility across major implant systems. PreatLoc™ reflects Preat’s ongoing mission to empower dental professionals with world-class support and restorative solutions that advance patient care.

“PreatLoc™ represents a natural evolution for our company,” said Ruben Arebalo, General Manager at Preat. “With decades of insight, real-world feedback and technical expertise, we’re excited to introduce an attachment system that combines reliability and compatibility for ease of use and long-term success.”

Key benefits of the PreatLoc™ system include:

Reliability : Preat combines its hallmark technical support and exceptional customer care with a high-quality overdenture system engineered for compatibility, reliable retention and cost-effectiveness.

: Preat combines its hallmark technical support and exceptional customer care with a high-quality overdenture system engineered for compatibility, reliable retention and cost-effectiveness. Easy to Use : PreatLoc™ is made to fit major implant and overdenture systems, compatible with 35 interfaces. PreatLoc™ also enables seamless integration and workflow consistency, regardless of case needs.

: PreatLoc™ is made to fit major implant and overdenture systems, compatible with 35 interfaces. PreatLoc™ also enables seamless integration and workflow consistency, regardless of case needs. Patient Confidence: Reliable, long-lasting retention translates to improved patient satisfaction and quality of life.



PreatLoc™ retention components and straight abutments will be available beginning January 2026, with additional angled abutments introduced later in 2026 for even greater load distribution and treatment flexibility.

Adding to Preat’s 45-year legacy of leadership as a trusted partner in implant prosthetics, the launch of PreatLoc™ marks a bold step into the future of overdenture solutions. PreatLoc™ brings a new level of reliability and value to the overdenture market, providing compatible, cost-effective solutions and seamless workflow integration for labs and clinicians alike—helping patients smile with confidence, longer. Learn more at Preat.com/PreatLoc.

About Preat

Since 1980, Preat Corporation has been a leader in implant prosthetics and precision attachments with a team of dental professionals committed to providing the highest quality products, services and expertise to its partners to improve the quality of life of all involved. As a trusted partner for 45 years, Preat has helped build more than 650,000 smiles. Learn more at Preat.com.

Contact: Sheri Wachenheim

sheri@bnoinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8be6fbfc-e97b-4a80-9317-c018d4f34fd2